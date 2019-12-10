Bedazzled with Holiday Sweets, Gingerbread Jeep® Rolls into Lobby of The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain

The life-size scene features gingerbread tiles and frosting placed on an actual #Jeep vehicle, enhanced by hundreds of vibrantly colored candy and other sweets. The decorated Jeep is surrounded by a desert garden landscape crafted with fondant and candy and incorporating chocolate javelinas and other critters including a tortoise and coyote. As for the featured desert setting… the surrounding sand is actually made with crushed graham crackers. The scene itself counts 500 pounds of candy and 1,000 gingerbread tiles among its ingredients.

This life-size labor of love and over-the-top creativity is ready for public viewing at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain, located in Marana, Arizona just north of Tucson. Visitors will have the chance to enjoy not only this edible eye candy, but also a warm holiday welcome from Ranger Ainsley, the yellow lab. Ainsley is the official lobby greeter for The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain – and he has been presented with his very own gingerbread doghouse to enjoy as his personal shelter for the holiday season. Unless he eats it first.

WHAT: A Life-Size Holiday #Jeep and "Off-Roading in the Enchanted Sonoran Desert" 4WD Scene Adorned with Freshly Made Gingerbread, Fondant and Holiday Sweets



WHEN: Now until December 30, 2019



WHERE: The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain Resort Lobby

15000 North Secret Springs Drive, Marana, AZ 85658

For resort information, call 1-520-572-3000, visit the website at http://www.ritzcarlton.com/dovemountain or engage online directly at https://www.facebook.com/ritzcarltondovemountain or https://www.instagram.com/ritzcarltondovemountain. Room reservations may be made online or at 1-800-241-3333.

The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain

Bonnie Crail

951-244-4524

bonnie@crailpr.com

SOURCE The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain

