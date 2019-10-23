Bedbugs Have Reached Epidemic Proportion - 50 New Bedbug Lawsuits Filed By My Bed Bug Lawyer™ In 2019

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- My Bed Bug Lawyer™ (mybedbuglawyer.com), the Nation's leading law firm for bed bug litigation, has filed more than 50 new lawsuits this year against Hotels, Apartment Buildings and Furniture Rental companies according to Brian Virag, founder of My Bed Bug Lawyer™.

The My Bed Bug Lawyer™ mantra, "When the bed bugs start biting, we start fighting™", has become a beacon of hope for victims of bed bug exposure. My Bed Bug Lawyer™ provides a voice for those who don't have one.

"Bed bugs don't discriminate - they are found in hotels throughout the country and worldwide. Bed bug infestation in hotels has reached an epidemic proportion and is the most serious issue facing the hotel industry because of the harm it does to a hotel's reputation and brand. "Until hotels, apartments and furniture companies take this issue seriously, we will continue to file lawsuits to protect the public," Virag added.

Bed bugs affect every segment of the population regardless of race, age, religion or socio-economic status. Bed bugs can be found in the most expensive hotels and apartments and the least expensive hotels and apartments. "Bed bugs don't check TripAdvisor before they attack guests," said Virag.

These "blood-sucking vampire insects" all have one thing in common, they traumatize people exposed to them, physically, emotionally and financially.

Brian Virag and his team at My Bed Bug Lawyer™ work tirelessly to bring the widespread issue of bed bug exposure to the forefront of public awareness. My Bed Bug Lawyer™ has been featured in major media outlets in the United States including the NY Times, People Magazine, TMZ, USA Today, LA Times, NBC, ABC, CBS, Fox News, and every international news organization in the world because of the relentless work he does representing victims of bed bug infestations.

My Bed Bug Lawyer™ is currently litigating the most high-profile bed bug cases in the world, including Disneyland Hotel, and the Queen Mary and Brazilian Super Model, Sabrina Jales.

About My Bed Bug Lawyer Inc.

My Bed Bug Lawyer, Inc. specializes exclusively in helping people who have been exposed to bed bug infestations from apartments, hotels, furniture stores and everywhere else bed bugs can be found. My Bed Bug Lawyer is the foremost authority on bed bug infestation lawsuits. For more information, visit mybedbuglawyer.com.

