Bedford Funds, LP Announces the Launch of a $2 billion Fund Raise

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bedford Funds, LP is announcing the launch of a $2 billion fund raise. Bedford is proud to be a national leader in developing and deploying a strategy for Opportunity Zone Funds that focuses on driving jobs, agency, and wealth creation into many economically distressed communities equitably, nationwide. Not a real estate fund, Bedford is paving the way forward with a strategy to revitalize and rejuvenate opportunity zones across the country through their investment strategy focused on the Future of Energy, the Future of Work, and the Future of Food and Healthy Living. Bedford pursues its unique strategy of investing in operating companies in its target verticals and scaling these companies to multiple Opportunity Zones across the U.S. We are committed to making an impact by catalyzing growth, unlocking potential, and connecting the stranded talent with opportunity nationwide.