Bedford Media To Relaunch LIFE Magazine

NEW YORK, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bedford Media today announced that it will bring LIFE Magazine back to print and digital distribution, as part of an agreement with Dotdash Meredith to relaunch LIFE as a publication on a regular cadence and vibrant media property. Bedford will manage the full operations for the new LIFE Magazine, including editorial strategy, revenue and media endeavors.

"LIFE's legacy lies in its ability to blend culture, current events, and everyday life—highlighting the triumphs, challenges, and unique perspectives that define us," said Joshua Kushner, Publisher of LIFE Magazine.

Bedford Media is a media holding company focused on artisanal storytelling, authenticity, and shared cultural resonance. Blending iconic brands with new ways of doing business and reaching audiences, the company's strategy banks away from ubiquity and reach toward quality and depth.

"We see LIFE as an uplifting and unifying voice in a chaotic media landscape," said Karlie Kloss, CEO of Bedford Media. "While Bedford is a new media company, we are deeply inspired by LIFE's iconic legacy and ability to connect diverse audiences with universal narratives of humanity."

LIFE will be a voice for all generations through print, digital, and video mediums.

Dotdash Meredith will continue to own the full rights to the LIFE photography and content archives dating back to the 1930's and will also continue to publish its single-topic special interest magazines for the LIFE brand available on newsstands.

Bedford Media is a new media holding company focused on artisanal storytelling, creator authenticity, and reviving legacy brands with storied histories and cultural resonance. Bedford Media also recently acquired i-D Magazine , which will begin publishing print issues this fall.

Dotdash Meredith is the largest print and digital publisher in America. Nearly 200 million people trust us each month to help them make decisions, take action, and find inspiration. Dotdash Meredith's over 40 iconic brands include PEOPLE, Better Homes & Gardens, Verywell, FOOD & WINE, The Spruce, Allrecipes, Instyle, Byrdie, REAL SIMPLE, Investopedia, and Southern Living.

