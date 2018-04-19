BEDGEAR® and Metro Mattress Launch Special-Edition PERFORMANCE® Pillow to Support the Jim and Juli Boeheim Foundation

This special edition PERFORMANCE pillow is designed to fit multiple sleep positions with its fabric cover made of BEDGEAR's signature Dri-Tec® technology. The Dri-Tec surface wicks away moisture allowing you to sleep cool and dry. Below the Dri-Tec cover is an ergo-molding React® blend core, a custom-constructed foam made to BEDGEAR's proprietary specifications, as well as BEDGEAR's patented Air-X® ventilated panels that enhance air flow, while filtering out dust and allergens.

The Jim and Juli Boeheim Foundation's mission is to enrich the lives of kids in need within the Central New York Community, as well as, provide support for eliminating cancer through research and advocacy. The Foundation helps aid children with signature programs such as Books 4 Kids, Rooms for Kids, Courts for Kids and Sneakers for Kids. These programs offer much needed resources for youth to excel in their studies and athletics.

"We are thrilled that BEDGEAR designed this special edition Performance pillow for our cause," said Coach Jim Boeheim. "An important aspect of our organization is to enhance the lives of children in need in Central New York and I believe that partnering with BEDGEAR and Metro Mattress will help further support us in our goals."

A company of global citizens, BEDGEAR holds as core to their values to give back to the community. Most recently, BEDGEAR has given much needed support for the efforts toward the California Wildfires, Hurricane Harvey, and Puerto Rico.

"BEDGEAR is excited to be a part of this astounding Foundation giving back to the community and helping to provide children with their needed resources," said BEDGEAR CEO Eugene Alletto. "We are committed to serving our community with ongoing support. Working together with the Jim and Juli Boeheim Foundation and Metro Mattress ensures we can make a big impact to those in need."

"Together as a team we can help kids grow and perform to their maximum capabilities," said Metro Mattress CEO Dave Shiroff. "I feel proud that we have worked as a team toward giving the kids resources they need to succeed."

About BEDGEAR® PERFORMANCE®

Founded in 2009, BEDGEAR® is the rapid growth, global lifestyle brand of PERFORMANCE® bedding for people that want to achieve more out of life. BEDGEAR has redefined the way people view sleep by offering personalized products based on sleep position and body frame. Our patented fabric technologies wick away heat and moisture to help regulate body temperature and generate a cooler, drier sleep environment to maximize recovery at night. With distribution facilities in the U.S. and Asia, BEDGEAR is sold in more than 4,000 retailers across the U.S. and Canada, as well as expanding globally. BEDGEAR currently partners with the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks alongside a history of professional athletes and sports teams, including the gold medalist USA Women's National Ice Hockey Team. You can't cheat sleep – but you can get more out of the time you spend in bed. Sleep Fuels Everything®! Learn more at bedgear.com.

