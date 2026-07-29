BEDGEAR Champions Women's Health with Longevity-Focused Event at Nebraska Furniture Mart

Free August 22 event brings together nationally recognized experts in longevity medicine and elite sports performance, reflecting BEDGEAR's growing commitment to advancing women's health through personalized sleep, recovery, and wellness.

FARMINGDALE, N.Y., July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BEDGEAR®, the leader in personalized sleep solutions engineered for airflow and designed to optimize recovery, today announced it will present Women's Wellness Day at Nebraska Furniture Mart on Saturday, August 22, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at NFM – The Colony in Dallas, TX. Presented in partnership with NFM, the free community event will feature renowned physician-scientist Dr. Helen Messier and Dallas Mavericks executive Khalia Collier, alongside leading wellness brands, to explore how the choices women make today can lead to healthier and longer lives.

Women's Wellness Day is more than a one-day event; it's another step in BEDGEAR's commitment to build awareness of sleep as an essential pillar of women's health, recovery, and longevity. Together with NFM, BEDGEAR is creating an opportunity for women to learn from respected experts, discover trusted wellness brands, and better understand how nutrition, exercise, recovery, and sleep work together to support lifelong health.

The day's central theme is longevity. Not simply living longer, but most importantly, living better for longer. Women's health needs are shaped by unique biological factors that influence everything from metabolism and hormones, to stress, recovery, and sleep patterns. Those differences, however, have often been overlooked in traditional health conversations. Good information is often still hard to obtain, and it can be challenging to learn which new interventions are additive and useful for females, especially as not everything that works for men can directly apply.

According to the CDC's National Center for Health Statistics, women are significantly more likely than men to have trouble falling asleep and staying asleep, highlighting the need for greater personalization for women of their sleep environments, in addition to more awareness of sleep health as part of overall wellness.

"Women's wellness deserves dedicated conversations centered around the unique needs of the female body," said BEDGEAR Founder/CEO Eugene Alletto. "For years, we've helped people understand that sleep is personal. Finding your individual fit of comfort and temperature preference is one of the most important investments you can make in your health. As more people embrace longevity as a way of thinking about their future, we have an opportunity to connect the dots between sleep, recovery, exercise, and nutrition in a way that's approachable, inspiring, and grounded in science. This inaugural Women's Wellness Day at NFM is an important step in that journey."

The keynote program features Dr. Messier, an accredited physician-scientist specializing in precision and longevity medicine. With a PhD in molecular immunology, an MD in family medicine, and advanced training in genetics, Dr. Messier has held leadership roles at Human Longevity Inc., Viome, Fountain Life, and Bioscope.ai. Her keynote will explore the unique approaches women can take to work with their biology for optimal wellness, and how proactive decisions around nutrition, exercise, sleep, and preventive care can compound into healthier aging.

Joining Dr. Messier is Collier, Vice President and Chief of Staff of Basketball Operations for the Dallas Mavericks. Drawing on her experience in professional sports, Collier will share how elite organizations evaluate wellness and recovery, and which practices have made the greatest impact on her own life and career.

As the Official Sleep Partner of the Dallas Mavericks, BEDGEAR has long championed the role of personalized sleep in recovery and readiness. Women's Wellness Day extends that philosophy beyond professional sports, showing how the same principles trusted by elite athletes can help everyone build healthier habits for the future.

Together, Dr. Messier and Collier bring two perspectives to a shared goal: exposing more women to the science behind longevity, and the real choices you can make today to improve your biomarkers and achieve better health.

Following the keynote, attendees can continue exploring wellness throughout NFM with demonstrations and experiences from leading brands across nutrition, fitness, recovery, and sleep. Guests can be personally fit for a BEDGEAR Performance® Sleep System, helping them discover the personalized sleep solutions best suited to their body type, sleep position, and temperature preference. Together, these experiences reinforce the day's central message: lasting wellness isn't built through a single product or habit. It's created through daily choices that support a healthier life.

"At NFM, we want our store to be more than a place to shop; we want it to be a destination where people can connect, learn and discover ideas that improve their homes and their lives," said Robert Kincheloe, Store Director at NFM. "Women's Wellness Day brings together health, wellness, education and community in a meaningful way, and we're proud to partner with BEDGEAR to make this valuable experience available to the community."

For BEDGEAR, Women's Wellness Day is a natural extension of the company's mission to help people recover better and live healthier through personalized sleep. By designing Performance® Sleep Systems that are personally fit to the individual needs of each consumer, BEDGEAR continues to champion sleep as an essential pillar of recovery, wellness, and longevity.

"At BEDGEAR, we've always believed that better days begin with better nights," added Alletto. "Today, we're expanding that mission. Sleep belongs alongside nutrition and exercise as one of the pillars of lifelong health. If women leave this event inspired to make even one meaningful investment in their future well-being, we've accomplished exactly what we set out to do."

Event Details

Women's Wellness Day presented by BEDGEAR

Saturday, August 22

11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Nebraska Furniture Mart – The Colony

5600 Nebraska Furniture Mart Dr, The Colony, TX 75056

Admission is free. Complimentary tickets are available through Eventbrite. Seating for the keynote presentation is limited.

About BEDGEAR®

Since 2009, BEDGEAR has been redefining the way the world sleeps through innovation, personalization, and sustainability. As the Performance® sleep brand, BEDGEAR creates groundbreaking sleep solutions for those who aim to Wake Ready®. Designed for active lifestyles, BEDGEAR's products feature moisture-wicking, advanced-cooling, and airflow-maximizing materials that help your body naturally regulate temperature for optimal rest and recovery.

Trusted at the highest level of competition, BEDGEAR is the Official Sleep Partner of the Dallas Mavericks and a preferred choice among professional athletes who rely on personalized sleep to enhance training and game-day readiness.

Driven by the belief that One Size Does Not Fit All™, BEDGEAR designs Performance® Sleep Systems that are personally fit to each sleeper's body type, sleep position, and temperature preference—ensuring comfort without compromise, especially critical for individual support for those who sleep with partners. Engineered and manufactured in the USA and overseas, BEDGEAR's lineup includes modular mattresses, pillows, sheets, protectors, blankets, and the BEDGEAR Beauty Collection, along with bedding for kids, babies, pets, travel and more.

BEDGEAR is also committed to reducing waste through smarter design—planting a tree for every online order, incorporating recycled materials into Performance® Pillows, and engineering modular, personally fit products that get it right the first time.

With more than 280 worldwide patents and trademarks and retail presence in over 6,500 stores across the globe, BEDGEAR continues to lead the evolution of personalized sleep.

Media Contact:

BEDGEAR | [email protected]

About NFM

Nebraska Furniture Mart, as originally named, was founded by Rose Blumkin in 1937 in the basement of her husband's pawn shop in Omaha, Nebraska. In 1983, investor Warren Buffett purchased a majority interest in NFM and made it part of the Berkshire Hathaway family of companies. Today, NFM is one of the nation's largest home furnishings retailers, selling furniture, flooring, appliances and electronics. NFM currently has locations in Omaha, Nebraska; Des Moines, Iowa; Kansas City, Kansas; and Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas, with its fifth location, in Cedar Park, Texas, in the greater Austin area, set to open in spring 2027. For more information on NFM, visit www.nfm.com.

Media Contact:

Andy Shefsky | [email protected]

SOURCE BEDGEAR