BEDGEAR Brings Award-Winning Pillow Innovation to Expanded Hybrid Mattress Collection with New React™ Blend Pillowtop

Designed to give sleepers more ways to find the comfort that's right for them, the expanded collection introduces three distinct feel options ranging from firm to medium to plush. Featured on the redesigned H4 and H6 Hybrid Performance® Mattresses, the integrated React™ Blend Pillowtop is engineered to deliver pressure relief, adaptive support, and cooling airflow in one seamless construction, while the new H2 Hybrid Performance® Mattress expands the collection with a firm comfort option.

As consumers increasingly seek sleep products that align with their individual preferences, BEDGEAR continues to focus on creating solutions that recognize that no two sleepers are exactly alike. The expanded Hybrid collection reflects that commitment by offering multiple comfort options without compromising the cooling and airflow-driven designs that define the brand's approach to sleep.

At the center of the collection's evolution is the reimagined pillowtop experience. The refreshed H4 and H6 Hybrid Performance® Mattresses feature the new React™ Blend Pillowtop, a proprietary construction that combines adaptive React™ materials with silk-like fibers to create a plush, conforming feel that quickly adapts to the body while maintaining airflow throughout the sleep surface. Fully integrated into the mattress rather than sewn on as a separate layer, the React™ Blend Pillowtop is engineered to stay in place and deliver lasting comfort over time.

Traditional pillowtop mattresses have long been associated with plush comfort, but often at the expense of breathability and durability. Seeing an opportunity to rethink that balance, BEDGEAR's modern design takes a different approach, bringing together adaptive comfort and cooling technology in a single construction rather than layering one on top of the other.

"The mattress industry has treated pillowtop mattresses the same way for decades," said BEDGEAR Founder/CEO Eugene Alletto. "Consumers want that soft, comfortable feel, but they don't want to give up support, responsiveness, or airflow to get it. We've spent years engineering Performance® Pillows that adapt to the way people sleep. Bringing that same technology into our mattresses was the natural next step. The React™ Blend Pillowtop becomes part of the mattress itself, not something simply stitched on top. The result is comfort that performs the way it was designed to night after night."

The expansion also introduces the new H2 Hybrid Performance® Mattress, a firm-feel model designed for sleepers who prefer a more supportive sleep surface. Combining adaptive React™ materials with individually wrapped coils, the H2 delivers pressure-relieving comfort while maintaining the firm support many sleepers seek for proper alignment and recovery.

Across the collection, each mattress is engineered for cooler sleep through every layer. The Ver-Tex™ advanced cooling cover helps dissipate heat away from the body, while Air-X® Mesh side panels and Air Vents maximize airflow and cross ventilation throughout the mattress. Hybrid construction pairs adaptive foam layers with individually wrapped coils, delivering precision-engineered comfort and support.

The redesigned H4 offers a medium feel, while the H6 delivers a plush feel. Together with the firm H2, the collection is designed to meet different comfort preferences while maintaining the quality and innovation built into every BEDGEAR mattress.

"Sleep is personal because people are different," said Alletto. "They have different body types, different comfort preferences, and different ways they move throughout the night. Our job isn't to tell people what comfort should feel like. Our job is to give them better options and help them find the one that feels right for them."

All three Hybrid Performance® Mattress models are available in Split Head sizes, allowing more personalization for couples while maintaining a shared sleep experience. The foam used in BEDGEAR Performance® Mattresses meets CertiPUR-US® standards for content, emissions, and durability.

The H2 Hybrid Performance® Mattress has a retail price of $1,499.99 in Queen. The H4 and H6 Hybrid Performance® Mattresses have a retail price of $1,999.99 in Queen.

The expanded Hybrid Mattress Collection is available now on BEDGEAR.com and at select retailers.

About BEDGEAR®

Since 2009, BEDGEAR has been redefining the way the world sleeps through innovation, personalization, and sustainability. As the Performance® sleep brand, BEDGEAR creates groundbreaking sleep solutions for those who aim to Wake Ready®. Designed for active lifestyles, BEDGEAR's products feature moisture-wicking, instant-cooling, and airflow-maximizing materials that help your body naturally regulate temperature for optimal rest and recovery.

Trusted at the highest level of competition, BEDGEAR is the Official Sleep Partner of the Dallas Mavericks and a preferred choice among professional athletes who rely on personalized sleep to enhance training and game-day readiness.

Driven by the belief that One Size Does Not Fit All™, BEDGEAR designs Performance® Sleep Systems that are personally fit to each sleeper's body type, sleep position, and temperature preference—ensuring comfort without compromise, especially critical for individual support for those who sleep with partners. Engineered and manufactured in the USA and overseas, BEDGEAR's lineup includes modular mattresses, pillows, sheets, protectors, blankets, and the BEDGEAR Beauty Collection, along with bedding for kids, babies, pets, travel and more.

BEDGEAR is also committed to reducing waste through smarter design—planting a tree for every online order, incorporating recycled materials into Performance® Pillows, and engineering modular, personally fit products that get it right the first time.

With more than 280 worldwide patents and trademarks and retail presence in over 6,500 stores across the globe, BEDGEAR continues to lead the evolution of personalized sleep.

Media Contact:

BEDGEAR | [email protected]

SOURCE BEDGEAR