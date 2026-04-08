BEDGEAR Continues International Expansion Through Partnership with İşbir Yatak, Brings Award-Winning Performance® Sleep Essentials to Turkey

FARMINGDALE, N.Y., April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BEDGEAR®, renowned in the sleep industry for pushing boundaries to offer innovative solutions for people who aspire to Wake Ready®, today announced its expansion into Turkey through a strategic partnership with İşbir Yatak. The launch marks the brand's continued growth abroad, following successful entries into the United Kingdom, Ireland, Greece, and Italy.

BEDGEAR kicked off its new partnership with İşbir Yatak by participating in the Istanbul Furniture Fair earlier this year, officially bringing its Performance® Sleep Essentials to the Turkish Market.

Through this collaboration, Turkish consumers will gain access to BEDGEAR's award-winning Performance® Sleep Essentials, including the Storm Performance® Pillow, Performance® Mattress Protectors, Performance® Sheets, and the M3 Performance® Mattress—the world's first dual-comfort modular mattress.

The launch will see BEDGEAR debut in 22 İşbir Yatak stores across major cities including Istanbul, Ankara, and Izmir, featuring BEDGEAR's interactive retail displays for pillows, sheets, and mattress protectors. Approximately half of the stores will also showcase the full M3 Performance® Mattress experience.

"Expanding into Turkey is an exciting next step in BEDGEAR's global journey," said BEDGEAR Founder/CEO Eugene Alletto. "We see a unique opportunity to bring our Performance® Sleep Essentials and personalized solutions to Turkish consumers who value quality, innovation, and recovery-focused sleep."

Commenting on the collaboration, Ediz Köklü, Chairman of the Board of İşbir Yatak, shared the same sentiment.

"At İşbir Yatak, we approach sleep health not simply as a product category, but as a comprehensive field of expertise that requires a scientific approach, advanced material knowledge, and a high level of manufacturing discipline," said Köklü. "Our partnership with BEDGEAR goes beyond the natural alignment of our long-standing commitment to quality, trust, and manufacturing excellence with a strong global brand. Through this collaboration, we aim to deliver a more personalized and performance-driven sleep experience for consumers."

The partnership between BEDGEAR and İşbir Yatak is centered on shared values, with both companies committed to providing differentiated, premium experiences for consumers. İşbir Yatak's established retail network offers an ideal platform for BEDGEAR to introduce its innovative sleep solutions, allowing customers to engage with the products directly and explore the benefits of BEDGEAR's patented technologies.

"This launch reflects our ongoing mission to make Performance® Sleep Essentials accessible worldwide," Alletto added. "By combining BEDGEAR's technology and innovation with İşbir Yatak's retail expertise, we are delivering a truly unique sleep experience tailored to the needs of Turkish consumers."

BEDGEAR's expansion into Turkey underscores the brand's commitment to pushing the boundaries of sleep innovation. By offering breathable and sustainable products personally fit to individual body types, sleep positions, and temperature preferences, BEDGEAR continues to set the standard for sleep as a tool to enhance health, wellness, recovery, and longevity, while building lasting connections with consumers across global markets.

About BEDGEAR®

Since 2009, BEDGEAR has been redefining the way the world sleeps through innovation, personalization, and sustainability. As the Performance® sleep brand, BEDGEAR creates groundbreaking sleep solutions for those who aim to Wake Ready®. Designed for active lifestyles, BEDGEAR's products feature moisture-wicking, instant-cooling, and airflow-maximizing materials that help your body naturally regulate temperature for optimal rest and recovery.

Trusted at the highest level of competition, BEDGEAR is the Official Sleep Partner of the Dallas Mavericks and a preferred choice among professional athletes who rely on personalized sleep to enhance training and game-day readiness.

Driven by the belief that One Size Does Not Fit All™, BEDGEAR designs Performance® Sleep Systems that are personally fit to each sleeper's body type, sleep position, and temperature preference—ensuring comfort without compromise, especially critical for individual support for those who sleep with partners. Engineered and manufactured in the USA and overseas, BEDGEAR's lineup includes modular mattresses, pillows, sheets, protectors, blankets, and the BEDGEAR Beauty Collection, along with bedding for kids, babies, pets, travel and more.

BEDGEAR is also committed to reducing waste through smarter design—planting a tree for every online order, incorporating recycled materials into Performance® Pillows, and engineering modular, personally fit products that get it right the first time.

With more than 280 worldwide patents and trademarks and retail presence in over 6,500 stores across the globe, BEDGEAR continues to lead the evolution of personalized sleep.

Media Contact:

BEDGEAR | [email protected]

About İşbir Yatak

İşbir Yatak is a well-established Turkish brand recognized for its expertise in sleep health and ergonomics, combining strong manufacturing capabilities with advanced material knowledge. By developing and producing critical materials such as visco within its own facilities, İşbir Yatak has become a trusted reference among both consumers and healthcare professionals, particularly for orthopedic and ergonomic sleep solutions. With its extensive retail network, broad product portfolio, and integrated production structure, İşbir Yatak approaches sleep health with a holistic perspective as a strong specialist brand.

Media Contact:

Corporate Communications

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.isbiryatak.com.tr

SOURCE BEDGEAR