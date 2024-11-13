BEDGEAR Unveils "The Peak" in Salt Lake City: A New Hub for Innovation, Efficiency, and Sustainability

To celebrate the grand opening of this new facility, BEDGEAR hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony at "The Peak" featuring Founder/CEO Eugene Alletto, Utah Governor Spencer Cox, and Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall, both of whom inspired Alletto through previous meetings and through their respective values to choose Utah as the new hub for BEDGEAR. Also present at the event, which provided an inside look at BEDGEAR, its operations, and its sustainability efforts, were members of The Salt Lake Chamber, various guests and friends of the company including local business leaders, and BEDGEAR executives and employees.

In relocating the company's west coast headquarters from California to Salt Lake City, Alletto has selected a location that aligns with BEDGEAR's values and vision. Standing at the intersection of health and wellness, technology, and manufacturing, BEDGEAR, which now operates in 31 countries and counting, is proud to continue building its brand in a state like Utah where businesses are encouraged and supported and where it will be surrounded by like-minded companies.

Priding itself on catering to those with active lifestyles as well, BEDGEAR matches up perfectly with Utah's and Salt Lake City's reputations as active and awake communities with strong family values and a passion for health, wellness, and the outdoors.

"As you can tell, BEDGEAR was a Utah company before they came to Utah," Governor Cox said at the event. "They espouse the values of Utah that are so important: values of sustainability, service, and giving back—values that Salt Lake City cares about, and that the state of Utah cares about. We're excited for what BEDGEAR brings to us to make our community a better place, and we hope that you'll feel welcome here. We also hope that Utah will make you an even better company as well."

Sharing Governor Cox's sentiment, Mayor Mendenhall added the following:

"That the governor and I are here together is a unique thing that speaks volumes about the company and the culture that BEDGEAR has built," she said. "You have a very unique ethic that is not only needed in the business community but in the world—and especially here. We prioritize building families, building wellness, and building community, and that is why BEDGEAR, as the governor said so well, has been a Utah company all along. We know you're going to fit in here and we welcome you with open arms."

BEDGEAR also has a deep history in Utah, lending a helping hand to the 2014 United States Women's Ski Jumping Team ahead of the Sochi Olympics, the first Olympic Games to include Women's Ski Jumping.

Inspired by the story and determination of the female jumpers, BEDGEAR elected to support decorated American Lindsey Van, who grew up in Park City, UT, and the team by personally fitting them for BEDGEAR products at an RC Willey in Utah. This ensured that the team's sleep was optimized and that the athletes were at their best to compete.

Following this initiative in Utah, BEDGEAR has continued to support various Olympians going for gold in addition to professional athletes, many of whom still sleep on BEDGEAR to this day.

"We are thrilled to announce our relocation to Salt Lake City, a vibrant hub that embodies the active lifestyle we champion at BEDGEAR," Alletto said. "This move not only aligns with our mission to enhance recovery through proper sleep but also positions us within a community that shares our values and passion for health, wellness, and the great outdoors. Salt Lake City offers an inspiring environment for innovation, and we are excited to collaborate with local partners and engage with a community that prioritizes business, technology, wellness and an active lifestyle. Together, we can continue to revolutionize the way people sleep and recover."

"The Peak" – A New Hub for Distribution and Manufacturing

The brand-new facility is set to become a pivotal hub in BEDGEAR's distribution network, significantly improving transit times to next day-four days for western states and Canada. "The Peak" will also play a crucial role in expanding BEDGEAR's manufacturing capabilities, with direct-to-consumer fulfillment having already begun and plans in place to integrate a full product lineup and full-scale direct-to-consumer fulfillment by 2025.

The Salt Lake City facility represents a groundbreaking leap in BEDGEAR's production capabilities due to its state-of-the-art machinery, while also underscoring BEDGEAR's commitment to meeting the growing demands of its customers.

"Summiting a mountain is no different from what we do at BEDGEAR every day," Alletto said. "We're constantly leveling up and reaching new heights. 'The Peak' in Salt Lake City signifies our strategic move towards enhancing customer experience, reducing environmental impact, and preparing for future growth in the sleep solutions industry."

Giving Back

Known as a company that seeks out opportunities to give back, BEDGEAR also celebrated the grand opening of "The Peak" by partnering with Ticket to Dream to provide comfort and support for children in need through Utah Foster Care. Specifically, BEDGEAR donated essential bedding items (100 Mattress Protectors, 100 Performance® Pillows, and 150 Sheet Sets) and infant care kits (Diapers & Wipes, Diaper Cream & Pacifiers, Healthcare Kits, and more).

With these partnerships, BEDGEAR has made an immediate impact on the local community and provided an idea of what can be expected from the company moving forward.

Looking Ahead

With full-scale operations at "The Peak" underway, BEDGEAR is poised to reach new heights in operational efficiency and customer satisfaction. This expansion aligns with BEDGEAR's long-term strategy of growing its production capabilities, ultimately contributing to the company's ongoing success and innovation in the sleep industry.

About BEDGEAR:

Since 2009, BEDGEAR® has been redefining the sleep industry, pushing the limits to deliver groundbreaking sleep solutions for those who aim to Wake Ready®. As The Performance® Sleep Brand, BEDGEAR caters to active lifestyles with high-tech innovations that are moisture-wicking, instant-cooling, and maximize airflow, helping one's body naturally regulate its temperature. Embracing the philosophy that One Size Does Not Fit All™, BEDGEAR designs bedding products tailored to unique body type, sleep position, and temperature preference. Through personalized, sustainable, and high-tech innovations, BEDGEAR is changing the way people rest and recover.

Engineered and assembled in the USA, BEDGEAR ensures that co-sleepers can cuddle without compromise with a range of modular mattress options. Product lineup includes pillows, sheets, mattress protectors, blankets, pet beds, and items for travel, kids, and babies, often featuring removable, washable covers for a clean sleep environment. With over 280 worldwide patents and trademarks, BEDGEAR is available in more than 4,000 retail stores globally. Wake Ready®!

Media Contact:

BEDGEAR | [email protected]

SOURCE BEDGEAR