BEDGEAR®'s 2020 Holiday Gift Guide Covers Everyone From Hot and Temperature-Neutral Sleepers to Kids and Babies

Glacier Performance Pillow : ($199) Glacier features a smooth, snow-white-colored cover with eye-catching rose-gold stitching and an instant-cooling feel.

Storm Performance Pillow: ( $199 ) Our best-selling Storm pillow features an instant-cooling, removable washable cover while also providing maximized support.

Ver-Tex Blanket: ( $299 ) This blanket uses instant-cooling fabric and airflow technologies, so you'll stay warm but not too warm.

For Temperature-Neutral Sleepers

Balance Performance Pillow: ( $99 ) It is all about Balance, right? Silk-feel fibers that provide soft, dynamic support in this best-selling pillow.

Level Performance Pillow: ( $119 ) Featuring a unique Cuddle Curve shape that will cradle your head, neck and shoulders perfectly in every sleep position.

Dri-Tec Blanket: ($249) Warm wisely with a surprisingly lightweight blanket that promotes even heat distribution for an optimal sleep environment.

Kids & Babies

Pulse Performance Pillow: ($49) Built for growing bodies, this cuddle-friendly pillow features airflow-enhancing fabric technologies to ensure deep sleep.

Dri-Tec Crib & Toddler Mattress: ( $249 ) Keep baby safe, comfortable and clean with two stages of breathable comfort to support infant and toddler.

( ) Keep baby safe, comfortable and clean with two stages of breathable comfort to support infant and toddler. X1 Kids Performance Mattress: ($499) Our youth 2-in-1 mattress is built with a removable Magic-Edge bumper to instantly go from toddler to "big kid" bed.

Gifts Under $100

Ver-Tex Travel Pillow: ( $39 ) Never sacrifice your comfort when on-the-go with this compact, lightweight, instant-cooling Performance travel pillow.

iProtect Mattress Protector: ($49) Keep your sleep environment clean and protected with our soft and machine washable mattress protector.

Keep your sleep environment clean and protected with our soft and machine washable mattress protector. Dri-Tec Pillow Protector: ( $24 ) The perfect stocking stuffer! Keep your pillow protected and guarded against germs and more.

Gifts Under $250

Cosmo Performance Pillow: ( $249 ) Cosmo features a lofty, marquee-diamond pattern, gray-colored cover with eye-catching rose-gold stitching and an instant-cooling feel.

Performance Weighted Blanket : ($199) Weighing 15 pounds, this blanket will provide a relaxing, anxiety-reducing feeling while also maximizing breathability.

Weighing 15 pounds, this blanket will provide a relaxing, anxiety-reducing feeling while also maximizing breathability. Hyper-Cotton Sheet Set: ($149) A smooth feel and cozy comfort, our Hyper-Cotton fabric combines naturally quick-drying cotton with breathable Performance fibers to create an ideal sleep environment.

Big Gifts

S Mattress: (Starting at $599 for Queen) A luxurious sporty collection providing cross-ventilation for maximum breathability. A large, elegant BEDGEAR logo is knitted down the center of the mattresses along with an S-shaped fluid pattern.

M3 Performance Mattress: (Starting at $1,949 for Queen) The world's only modular mattress with four different comfort options to personalize the support on each side of the bed.

Adjustable Base: (Starting at $1,299 for Queen) Experience convenient features and three pre-set positions for television watching, anti-snore and zero gravity.

ABOUT BEDGEAR®

Launched in 2009, BEDGEAR® is the brand of Performance® that provides innovative bedding by focusing on an active lifestyle and well-being. BEDGEAR's sleep solutions are engineered with Performance fabrics that are temperature neutral and instant cooling and maximizes airflow to allow the body to naturally regulate its temperature. With a core belief of One Size Does Not Fit All™, BEDGEAR has redefined the way people view sleep by developing interactive in-store experiences and breathable bedding products that are personally fit to a consumer based on specific factors, including body type, sleep position and temperature. BEDGEAR is dedicated to integrating environmental responsibility into product development to ensure less returned goods are being sent to landfills. BEDGEAR is essential to the rest and recovery routines of professional athletes and active people who need to maximize their sleep. A proud manufacturer in the USA, BEDGEAR offers mattresses, pillows, sheets, blankets, pet beds as well as travel, kids and baby products that often feature removable and washable covers to maintain a clean and healthy sleep environment. BEDGEAR is represented in more than 4,000 retail stores across the globe and has earned more than 220 U.S. and worldwide patents, trademark registrations and pending applications. Sleep Fuels Everything®! Learn more at bedgear.com.

