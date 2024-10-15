BedHead PJs Partners with Bronwyn Newport on a Limited-Edition Sleepwear Collection

Fashion influencer and newest star of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City brings her bold style to BedHead PJs latest collection

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, premium sleepwear brand BedHead PJs announced their collaboration with fashion influencer and newest star of Bravo TV's The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Bronwyn Newport, to launch a limited-edition sleepwear collection. The exclusive lineup features three distinct pajama prints inspired by the reality TV stars' love of travel, sports, and animals.

Premium sleepwear brand BedHead PJs teams up with fashion influencer and Bravo TV's newest star from The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Bronwyn Newport, to launch a limited-edition sleepwear collection.

The exclusive BedHead PJs x Bronwyn Newport collection blends comfort with bold style, combining a mix of modern simplicity and whimsical charm with Bronwyn's vibrant personality and daring fashion sense.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Bronwyn on this fabulous collection," said Michelle Barresi, VP of Sales for BedHead PJs. "Bronwyn's chic sense of style aligns perfectly with our brand's philosophy of creating sleepwear that is not only supremely comfortable but sparks joy both in and out of the bedroom."

Crafted with organically grown cotton, the collection consists of BedHead PJ's best-selling styles and silhouettes for men, women, kids, and even your furry four-legged dog friends. Together with the BedHead PJs design team, Bronwyn crafted three playful prints including:

Travel in Style : A tribute to Bronwyn's favorite city, Paris , with illustrated cityscapes and chic high-fashion silhouettes that bring the romance of Paris to life.

: A tribute to Bronwyn's favorite city, , with illustrated cityscapes and chic high-fashion silhouettes that bring the romance of to life. Slam Dunk : This design spotlights Bronwyn's love of sports and animals, with playful Pandas playing basketball.

: This design spotlights Bronwyn's love of sports and animals, with playful Pandas playing basketball. Chic Boxers: Inspired by Bronwyn's six Boxer dogs, this print features her dogs dressed in fashionable outfits, celebrating her love of both animals and great style.

"Working with BedHead PJs and helping to design this exclusive collection fulfills a decades long dream of mine," said Bronwyn. "Since first discovering their supremely cozy sleepwear nearly 20 years ago, I've admired their dedication to crafting expressive and playful prints for the entire family (furry friends included!). I've always considered our choice of attire–day or night–as a canvas for personal expression and am thrilled to have the opportunity to share the things I love most with others who have a shared appreciation for a cozy night in with family."

The BedHead PJ's x Bronwyn Newport collection is available in Womens, Mens, Kids and Pet in sizes [2T to 3x] and prices start at $24 MSRP. The limited-edition collection is now available exclusively at www.bedheadpjs.com while supplies last.

About BedHead PJs

Founded in 1998, BedHead PJs collection of sustainably-made sleepwear delivers comfort chic. Made with soft and luxurious fabrics, the pajamas are sewn with every body in mind from 2T to 3X, and boast colorful, fun, and thoughtfully crafted prints that empower individuality. BedHead PJs champions delightful experiences and encourages friends and loved ones to gather together to create memories in comfort, because life is better in pajamas. Learn more about BedHead PJs online at bedheadpjs.com or @BedHeadPajamas on Instagram and Facebook.

Press Contact:

Small Girls PR on behalf of BedHead PJs

[email protected]

SOURCE BedHead PJs