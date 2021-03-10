BedInABox.com Celebrates 15th Anniversary with Record Setting Customer Satisfaction Rating

MT. AIRY, N.C., March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- E-Commerce bedding pioneer BedInABox.com celebrated their 15 year anniversary with yet another milestone. For fiscal year 2020, ending February 2021, the company announced a documented Customer Satisfaction rate of 97%. Based on recently published industry numbers, BedInABox's return rate is up to 75% better than their competition.

"We are extremely proud of our continuing excellence in providing the highest quality mattresses to our customers," said Chris Bradley, Executive Vice President for the company. "The fact that we manufacture all of our mattresses in house allows us to pay close attention to detail. While others are seeing return rates in mid to high double digits, we continue to see our return rates in the low single digits and our 2020 return rate of 3% truly sets us apart from the rest of the industry."