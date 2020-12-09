BedJet, Once A Shark Tank "Fail," Hits Record 100,000th Bed Climate Comfort System Sold

Aramli went on to self-fund his invention and a few years later, in a year seen as challenging for many retailers, BedJet has seen its best year of sales so far, thanks to a passionate and enthusiastic community of BedJet users worldwide who have been enjoying better and more comfortable sleep.

"We've accomplished much in 2020, from the completion of our new headquarters and the sale of our 100,000th unit, to the launch of new and exciting products," says Mark Aramli, Founder of BedJet; "I am thankful for all of the BedJet owners that have believed in us since day one. The Shark's would have made 20 times their investment with BedJet so far and our team is incredibly grateful to have been one of the big deals that got away from the Tank."

This December, BedJet has launched a highly anticipated add-on to the BedJet: an aromatherapy kit designed to seamlessly integrate with the BedJet Climate System that blends the cooling warming and sweat drying features of the BedJet with the luxurious and calming benefits of essential oils such as lavender or chamomile. The BedJet aromatherapy add-on is currently available on the BedJet website.

ABOUT BEDJET LLC: BedJet is a sleep technology start-up that launched the groundbreaking BedJet cooling, warming and climate comfort system made just for beds. BedJet is re-inventing the sleep experience with advanced technology and proven medical sleep science. Based in Newport, R.I., the company was founded in 2013 by inventor and former NASA space suit engineer Mark Aramli. For more information, or to purchase a BedJet for yourself, visit www.bedjet.com .

SOURCE BedJet

Related Links

www.bedjet.com

