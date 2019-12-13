Bedri Baykam, Artist, Writer and President of the International Association of Art is Honored at Events Throughout Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- International artist, writer and President of the International Association of Art (IAA), Bedri Baykam was honored at a series of events in LA this month that recognized his contributions to the world of art. The activities began with the opening of Baykam's solo art show at the Gloria Delson Contemporary Art Gallery (GDCA) and included a book signing and lecture at the University of California, LA (UCLA). The tour culminated with a Downtown LA Art Walk celebration on Dec. 12.

"These events help to further our struggle for the democratization and globalization of art," said Baykam. "Art has to belong to the world and to artists from every continent."

During his visit, Baykam unveiled his latest work called "Art History Map" which chronicles major art movements and artists throughout history and is on display at the GDCA Gallery until Dec. 30. The IAA/ USA also hosted the acclaimed artist at UCLA on Dec. 11 where Baykam discussed his work as an artist and advocate of artists from non-western countries. On this occasion, Baykam presented his latest book, "Guerrilla Carries No Umbrella" which is written in English and offers his views on art and politics.

"It's very important for us to have the IAA's World President put his imprint on the first USA chapter of the organization here in LA," said Jonathan Jerald, a spokesman for IAA/ USA. "At the same time, it's an opportunity for us to show LA the work of an internationally-renowned artist who is affiliated with our organization."

Baykam's "Art History Map" is on view at the GDCA Gallery along with a series of lenticular works titled 4Ds (three D + time factor) and his groundbreaking work, "Empty Frames." This marks Baykam's first LA and 141st international solo exhibition.

The Turkish-born artist is currently serving one term as World President of the IAA and was the initiator of World Art Day, which is celebrated on Leonardo da Vinci's birthday on April 15 and is now officially recognized by UNESCO.

