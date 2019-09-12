Bedroc Celebrates 10 Years Of Service To Nashville

"We founded Bedroc 10 years ago with the mission of providing outstanding service to our clients – something the market was lacking," Bedroc President and CEO Chase Wilkinson said. "By helping our clients solve complex issues in their increasingly complicated environments, Bedroc continues to serve as advisors and consultants while providing the highest level of service."

Under the leadership of Wilkinson, Bedroc has grown to be one of the region's premier IT services consulting and implementation firms. Thanks to this continued growth, Bedroc has evolved from a technology sales and implementation organization to its clients' trusted business innovation and strategy advisors. "The development of our suite of consulting and program management services is only a small part of Bedroc's expansion of consulting and strategy advisory services," said Wilkinson.

This expansion is signaled by the appointment of Mike Atlas as Chief Operating Officer in early 2019, charged in leading Bedroc's new strategic direction. "Developing a consulting practice is a natural evolution for Bedroc," said Chief Operating Officer Mike Atlas. "We were consistently providing more consulting services for our clients and, after measuring the exponential increase in return for our clients when doing so, we knew this shift was essential. After 10 years of service to Nashville, we're excited to continue to drive innovation for our clients."

Recently making its third appearance on the Inc. 5000 list and named to the Nashville Business Journal Fast 50 list for a third consecutive year, Bedroc continues to add professional service offerings to its portfolio. "Our clients' success is dependent on their ability to transform and grow at a scale that exceeds their customers' expectations," Wilkinson added. "Our job is to make that process more productive and less painful, in every way that we can."

"It has been an honor to serve our clients for the past 10 years," Wilkinson said. "Our people are the key to Bedroc's success, and I am thankful for their commitment to ensuring the success of our clients and their willingness to be gritty continuous learners. We are humbled by our team's dedication, and we are proud to continue to provide talented people an opportunity to grow."

Bedroc is an IT strategy and services firm that consults, designs, deploys and manages complex technology programs and environments. We specialize in managing and executing large-scale programs on behalf of our clients. With deep experience in the most complicated environments, Bedroc maintains expertise in Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail and Financial sectors. Founded in Nashville in 2009 and recently awarded Best in Business by the Nashville Business Journal, Bedroc employs nearly 70 diverse personalities in the Middle Tennessee region. Bedroc was recently named to the NBJ Fast 50 and Top Technology Services Firms, in addition to INC 5000 and NBJ Top 100 Private Companies for a third consecutive year.

