Bedroc Promotes new Leadership Team and Expanded Services

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bedroc has announced the promotions of Jud Wells to President and CEO, Keith Moreland to Chief Operating Officer and Todd Plambeck as Chief Technology Officer. Chase Wilkinson, Bedroc's founding President and CEO will transition to a leadership advisory role.

"Bedroc is in great hands. I am looking forward to serving the company in an advisory role and spending more time with my family," said Chase Wilkinson, who launched Bedroc in 2009 and guided the company through its first decade.

"I am extremely excited about the opportunity and direction Bedroc is headed," said Wells, who joined the company in 2010. "Chase has done a tremendous job leading the company. We have one of the strongest leadership teams in the industry and I couldn't be prouder to be a part of it."

Bedroc has added new service offerings to complement its core business of professional services. With Strategic Resourcing, clients can now request Bedroc's top tier talent on a time and materials basis or packaged as a scoped engagement.

"We have an opportunity to gain market share within clients across the US who need our highly skilled resources. Our reputation of delivering exceptional results will continue to grow with this new offering as it will allow us to build a more agile solution specific to each customer," said Keith Moreland, Chief Operating Officer.

Bedroc has added Practices for Cloud Services and Cybersecurity to accompany the company's existing practices in Network, Systems, and Project Management. "Cloud and Cybersecurity Practices allow us to continue to recommend cutting edge technology for complex IT environments. We are excited to formalize these offerings in a structured approach that allows corporate entities to continuously improve efficiencies and desired business outcomes," said Todd Plambeck, Chief Technology Officer.

Founded in 2009, Bedroc is a nationwide, full-service IT Consulting firm that specializes in Advisory Services, Professional Services, and Strategic Resourcing. Bedroc has highly skilled technology practitioners with four main practice areas including Cloud, Cybersecurity, Technology Modernization, and PMO. For more information visit www.bedroc.com.

