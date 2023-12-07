Bedrock AI Announces Rebranding, Changes Name to Hudson Labs to Reflect Growth and Evolution

TORONTO, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bedrock AI, the leading artificial intelligence solution for capital markets, today announced a rebranding to Hudson Labs. The new brand reflects the company's ongoing role in advancing finance-specific AI research and its evolving corporate vision. Alongside the name change, the company will be updating its logo, website, and brand identity.

Over the past four years, Hudson Labs has established itself as a leader in equity research software driven by large language models (LLMs), serving customers with more than $600 billion in assets under management. The company's growth underscores the increasing adoption of AI technologies across the financial sector.

"As leaders in finance-specific AI innovation, we're uniquely positioned to take advantage of the industry's growing adoption," said Kris Bennatti, CEO of Hudson Labs. "Since 2019, we have been building language modelling infrastructure designed for use in capital markets. Today, we are launching a brand that not only reflects the role we've played and continue to play in advancing finance-specific AI research, but also highlights three key product releases: earnings transcript summaries, auditable automated investment memos, and AI-generated news feeds for underserved markets."

Hudson Labs' flagship platform's advanced AI functionalities – powered by proprietary language modelling techniques and in-house research – automate equity research workflows and extract actionable insights. The platform enables public markets investment professionals to harness the power of AI without requiring technical expertise.

A nod to both the Hudson Bay in Canada and Hudson River in New York, the term "Hudson" refers to the company's Toronto roots as well as its industry ties to Wall Street. Additionally, like both bodies of water, the company's drive for innovation is in constant flow – never idle. The term "Labs" reflects the commitment to scientific rigor and state-of-the-art research that is being conducted by the team every day.

About the company

Hudson Labs is an AI technology company offering a suite of software products that help public market investors automate their workflows and extract insights from earnings calls and public filings. For more information, visit www.hudson-labs.com .

