Bedrock and Eluvio Announce Strategic Partnership to Provide Unmatched Efficiency for Streaming Content Delivery

Leading European streaming platform provider Bedrock to leverage Eluvio Content Fabric to bring disruptive streaming innovation to broadcasters and entertainment companies across Europe

Companies to demonstrate ultra-low latency, ultra efficient delivery of premium live channels using Bedrock on Eluvio at IBC 2024

AMSTERDAM, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In advance of the upcoming IBC 2024, Bedrock and Eluvio announced a new strategic agreement to bring innovative streaming video technology to broadcasters and entertainment companies across Europe, powered by the Eluvio Content Fabric. In the joint effort, Bedrock will leverage the Eluvio Content Fabric to unlock the height of broadcast streaming innovation, including ultra-low-latency, secure, and cost-effective video streaming at scale, for live and on-demand monetization, with AI discovery, tamper-proof content, and end-to-end analytics.

Bedrock is a media-tech venture, formed as a JV between M6 and RTL Group (part of Bertelsmann) with more than fifteen years of streaming expertise. The company creates and operates full-scope streaming platforms for leading media companies with best-in-class user experiences across AVOD, SVOD and hybrid business models. Bedrock is the trusted strategic streaming partner, delivering on-demand video, linear channels, and live sports for more than 45 million users in Europe. The Eluvio Content Fabric is a next-generation content distribution and storage protocol transforming the delivery and monetization of premium video and digital media. It provides fast, efficient, tamper-proof streaming and download, AI discovery, and monetization of any digital media content at scale. Companies and creators whose content experiences have been powered by Eluvio include Amazon Studios/MGM, Dolly Parton, European Professional Club Rugby, FOX, SONY Pictures, Telstra, UEFA, Warner Bros., WWE, and others.

The Eluvio Content Fabric significantly simplifies video distribution by replacing file-based workflows and legacy media clouds and CDNs with a hyper-efficient and extensible media delivery pipeline and streaming solution in protocol. The novel approach dramatically reduces the bandwidth and storage used as compared to traditional clouds and CDNs and slashes costs and carbon footprint. It also enables unlimited re-use of the same content without making file copies or redistribution, enables emergent and personalized experiences, and provides inherent content security, proof of authenticity and rights control. The software protocol runs decentralized over TCP/IP on an open global network of nodes, without third-party CDNs or media clouds. Eluvio's latest Casablanca release, Creator Studio, Content Analytics and Reporting and AI Content Understanding apps are built on the Content Fabric.

"At Bedrock, we are dedicated to continuously innovating to elevate the streaming experiences for our media and entertainment customers across Europe, and that's the driving force behind our new strategic collaboration with Eluvio," said Jonas Engwall, CEO of Bedrock. "By combining Bedrock's extensive reach and deep expertise with Eluvio's next-gen capabilities, we hope to establish a new benchmark for how our customers can efficiently manage, deliver, and monetize premium video content to their audiences."

"Bedrock is Europe's premiere streaming tech company, and we're thrilled for them to leverage the Content Fabric to bring this level of innovation to their customers," said Michelle Munson, CEO and co-founder of Eluvio. "The Content Fabric aims to solve the fundamental challenges of video delivery over the Internet – including distribution, monetization, provenance, and authenticity. By integrating the Fabric under Bedrock's market-leading platform, together we bring broadcasters and entertainment companies a superior video streaming capability that is both substantially more cost effective and future proof for a generation.

The two companies will collaborate on strategic go-to-market activities with customers and prospects across Europe. At IBC, Bedrock and Eluvio will demonstrate the integration of Bedrock's streaming platform using the Eluvio Content Fabric Casablanca Release, including:

Core Video Delivery

Ultra Low Latency Live Streaming Globally with <3 seconds end-to-end with standard HLS;

with <3 seconds end-to-end with standard HLS; Unlimited Picture Quality including 4K , High Frame Rate and beyond;

including , High Frame Rate and beyond; Per Session End -to-End Security with Source-based Anti-Piracy Protection including encryption, DRM, personalized visible and forensic watermarking via standard HLS and DASH;

including encryption, DRM, personalized visible and forensic watermarking via standard HLS and DASH; Zero File Copy, Built in DVR & Automatic Live-to-VoD;

End-User Streaming Playout for all bitrate device combinations (50+ packaging/DRM device combinations);

AI Search, Summarization and Clip Creation

AI Multi-modal Tagging and Summarization of content post-live/near real-time (no file movement);

of content post-live/near real-time (no file movement); AI Content Search across all content libraries ;

across all content libraries Suggested Clips , highlights, and compositions "in place" (no file movement);

, highlights, and compositions "in place" (no file movement); Dynamic Clip Creation with no file copies;

with no file copies; Dynamic Content and Ad Insertion with programmatic and data-driven selector functions.

Analytics and End User Experiences

Operational View and Streaming Performance including latency and QoS;

including latency and QoS; Comprehensive Audience / Session Performance and Viewing Analytics;

Viewing Access Passes, Digital Tickets, and Digital Ownership for all Sales Models, including subscriptions, rentals, purchases, and trading

including subscriptions, rentals, purchases, and trading Direct-to-Consumer Exclusive Content on any TV or Browser via Eluvio's Media Wallet

Eluvio and Bedrock will demonstrate their joint capabilities in Eluvio's stand in Hall 8.MS5 and Eluvio's stand in the AI Tech Zone in Hall 14. Bedrock's stand is located in Hall 5 stand C78. Eluvio's co-founders will speak and demonstrate the integration from 1pm-2pm on Friday, September 13 and Saturday, September 14 at Eluvio's stand in Hall 8.MS5. In addition, Michelle Munson will speak on the AI Tech Stage from 3:15 pm-3:45 pm on Saturday, September 14. On Sunday, September 15, Ms. Munson will also participate in the IBC Accelerator Project Presentation: "Design Weapons Fight Against Disinformation" from 10:45-11:45 am on the Innovation Stage in Hall 3.

To learn more or book a meeting with Eluvio at IBC 2024, visit: https://eluv.io/community. To meet with Bedrock at the show, visit: https://bedrockstreaming.com/news-events/events/meet-us-at-ibc-2024/

About Bedrock

Bedrock is a media-tech venture, formed as a JV between M6 and RTL Group (part of Bertelsmann). The company is the trusted strategic streaming partner of leading entertainment companies in Europe, operating their full streaming services and delivering state-of-the-art experience to their audiences. With 15+ years of streaming expertise and 400 skilled professionals in 10 countries, Bedrock has become the premier strategic streaming platform in Europe.

About Eluvio

Eluvio (https://eluv.io) is solving the generational problems of video over the Internet. The Content Fabric is a next-generation content distribution and storage protocol transforming the distribution and monetization of premium video and digital media–in contrast to legacy cloud workflows and CDNs. Eluvio is led by Michelle Munson and Serban Simu, founders and inventors of Aspera (Emmy Award winning, acquired by IBM in 2014). Based in Berkeley, California with a team of 40 engineers, scientists and commercial leaders, Eluvio has received the NAB Product of the Year in 2024, Seicon Grand prize, and the Engineering Excellence Award by the Hollywood Professional Association, and holds 13 issued US patents. Companies and creators whose content experiences have been powered by Eluvio include Amazon Studios/MGM, Dolly Parton, European Professional Club Rugby, FOX, SONY Pictures, Telstra Broadcast Services, UEFA, Warner Bros., WWE, and others.

