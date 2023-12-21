Bedrock Bioscience Announces Groundbreaking Medical Study Published in Prestigious Journal

Bedrock Bioscience

21 Dec, 2023

CLEARWATER, Fla., Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bedrock Bioscience is thrilled to announce the publication of a groundbreaking medical study in the esteemed International Journal of Clinical Medicine. This study marks a significant milestone in the field of Peripheral Neuropathy and reaffirms Bedrock's commitment to advancing medical knowledge and improving patient care.

Bedrock Bioscience is a leader in the development and production in light therapy and is committed to offering non-invasive solutions for patients. Our mission is to deliver top quality devices and supplements to help target root causes of pain and dysfunction.
Titled "Treatment of Peripheral Neuropathy," the study was conducted by a group of esteemed researchers, including the University of California Department of Medicine and the Institute for Molecular Medicine, aimed to investigate and revolutionize the current approach to medical treatment for Peripheral Neuropathy. The research involved a rigorous analysis of data from an extensive patient group, leading to exciting and unprecedented findings.

The study's key findings unveiled innovative treatment strategies that have the potential to transform the lives of patients worldwide. An independent research team has successfully proven that Combination Therapy using LED Light, Extracorporeal Shockwave Therapy, Platelet Rich Plasma and an Oral Dietary Supplement have shown promising results in treating Peripheral Neuropathy in preclinical and clinical trials.

"This study represents a major breakthrough in our understanding of this condition and opens up exciting possibilities for more effective treatments," said Dr. Spinoso, the lead researcher behind the study. "Our findings have the potential to revolutionize the medical field and significantly improve the quality of life for patients."

Bedrock Bioscience is known for its commitment to scientific excellence and has a history of pioneering medical breakthroughs. This latest study exemplifies their dedication to pushing the boundaries of medical knowledge and delivering innovative solutions to address critical healthcare challenges.

For more information about Bedrock Bioscience and its groundbreaking medical study, please visit www.bedrockbioscience.com/research or contact its media relations department at [email protected].

About Bedrock Bioscience:
Bedrock Bioscience is a leader in the development and production in light therapy and is committed to offering non-invasive solutions for patients. Our mission is to deliver top quality devices and supplements to help target root causes of pain and dysfunction. For more information, visit www.bedrockbioscience.com.

