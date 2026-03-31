Bedrock Bioscience Introduces Gazelle™ Chair, Offering a Breakthrough Non-Invasive Solution for Bladder Control and Pelvic Floor Strength

CLEARWATER, Fla., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bedrock Bioscience announced the Gazelle™ Chair, an advanced, non-invasive treatment designed to help patients regain control, confidence, and quality of life by strengthening the pelvic floor.

Millions of people struggle with issues like bladder leakage, urgency, and pelvic weakness—often silently. These conditions can impact everyday activities, from exercising and laughing to getting a full night's sleep. The Gazelle™ Chair offers a new solution that is simple, comfortable, and requires no surgery or downtime.

Gazelle™ Chair

A Simple, Comfortable Treatment Experience

The Gazelle™ Chair uses advanced Extracorporeal Magnetic Innervation (ExMI) technology to stimulate and strengthen pelvic floor muscles, muscles that are often impossible to activate on your own.

During a session, patients remain fully clothed and simply sit in the chair while it delivers thousands of targeted muscle contractions. These contractions help retrain and rebuild strength in the pelvic floor, supporting better bladder control and core stability over time.

Each session lasts about 20 minutes, and patients can return to normal activities immediately afterward.

Helping Patients Take Back Control

The Gazelle™ Chair is commonly used to help improve:

Bladder leakage when coughing, laughing, or exercising

Frequent or urgent need to urinate

Pelvic weakness after childbirth

Core strength and stability

Disrupted sleep caused by nighttime bathroom trips

By strengthening the muscles at the root of the issue, the treatment is designed to deliver lasting improvement—not just temporary relief.

A Solution Without Surgery, Drugs, or Discomfort

The Gazelle™ Chair provides an alternative that is:

Non-invasive — no needles, no surgery

Comfortable — patients remain fully clothed

Quick — sessions take just 20 minutes

Convenient — no recovery time required

This makes it an accessible option for patients who may have delayed care, discontinued other treatments, or are seeking a more comfortable and sustainable solution

Restoring Confidence and Quality of Life

Pelvic health issues are more common than many realize, but they don't have to be accepted as normal. Bedrock Bioscience is focused on helping patients access solutions that improve both physical health and everyday confidence.

"This is about giving people their lives back," said a Gazelle™ Chair Provider. "When patients can move, sleep, and live without constantly thinking about their symptoms, it changes everything."

The Gazelle™ Chair is now available through select providers nationwide.

For more information, visit www.bedrockbioscience.com.

Media Contact:

Belle Burnell

Bedrock Bioscience

Phone: 727-222-5760

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.bedrockbioscience.com

SOURCE Bedrock Bioscience