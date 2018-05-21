Bedrock Data's Fusion Expands to More SaaS Systems with New Connector Release

"Expanding our connectors gives Fusion customers the ability to unify customer data across even more customer touchpoints," said Taylor Barstow, CEO of Bedrock Data. "Customers can tie together Jira data with customer success or renewal outcomes, or connect marketing and sales activities to financial outcomes, as just a couple examples. Marrying data across silos no longer requires manual data matching by an analyst - it's automatically unified by Fusion."

Fusion launched in March to dramatically reduce the time and cost associated with unifying customer data across cloud applications. Customers create a Fused Database, an on-demand SQL warehouse, that enables Customer 360 analytics, business intelligence and real-time dashboards by eliminating the delays of data preparation.

The newly released connectors open up powerful capabilities for Bedrock Data / Fusion customers using CRMs such as Salesforce and Microsoft Dynamics and marketing automation software such as HubSpot and Marketo, Fusion connectors that are gaining traction within their user and partner communities.

Fusion is one of a handful of softwares selected by HubSpot to be included in its Apps for Agency Services Program, featuring complimentary software for the HubSpot partner ecosystem to provide value-add services for customers.

On the Marketo side, Fusion has been recently featured at multiple Marketo user group events including Boston Marketo User Group meetups and webinar series.

"The challenge of unifying customer data and enabling rapid data warehousing and business intelligence is common to many businesses today. I'm impressed with the vision Fusion is delivering," said Paul Green, co-leader of the Boston Marketo User Group (BMUG) and Director, Marketing Technologies at Extreme Networks. "Marketing professionals have a critical need to look at data from multiple systems in order to get a complete picture of customer engagement. This is often a manual process today. The ability for organizations to automate consolidation of these disparate data sources should offer a competitive advantage."

Fusion is compatible with many different business intelligence and reporting tools, and Bedrock Data has recently joined partner programs with several of these companies including Looker.

Barstow will be showcasing Fusion at a product keynote at DBTA's Data Summit in Boston this Wednesday, May 23rd at 9:45am, while Zak Pines, VP, Marketing will be sharing perspective on 360 Degree of the Customer as part of the session titled "Overcome Data Silos to get a Unified View of Customers" on the "Competing on Analytics" track that is taking place on Tuesday, May 22nd at 12:00pm.

Fusion stands out from other approaches because it has a free trial, with self sign-up, and connectors that can be installed in the matter of a couple clicks. A Fusion free trial is available for sign-up here: https://www.bedrockdata.com/fusion/landing.

