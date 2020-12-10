Bedrock launches 'Decked Out Detroit' initiative to create safe outdoor winter retreat in downtown Detroit to help our community get through the coldest months amid COVID-19

DETROIT, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bedrock, Detroit's largest commercial real estate company, today announced its "Decked Out Detroit" initiative in partnership with the Rocket Community Fund – a four-month plan to support businesses and the community during Michigan's coldest months by providing memorable and safe shopping, dining and entertainment experiences in downtown Detroit.

Click HERE to download high-resolution images

"Despite the pandemic, many businesses in downtown Detroit have shown incredible resilience and continued to support the local community with innovative new programs. Decked Out Detroit is designed to build on that momentum by creating safe ways for the public to mask up, get outside and enjoy their city," said Kofi Bonner, CEO of Bedrock. "As COVID persists into the winter months, we believe it is Bedrock's responsibility to do its part to support businesses and bolster community spirits this holiday season."

Starting December 18, downtown restaurants will feature heated open-air pergolas for safe outdoor dining, and downtown parking will be complimentary at Bedrock lots and garages with validation.

Other large-scale, family-friendly activations will be announced later this winter. To stay up-to-date on the latest news, visit deckedoutdetroit.com.

All "Decked Out Detroit" activations have been designed in collaboration with the City of Detroit Health Department to ensure compliance with all the latest COVID-19 health and safety regulations.

"Decked out Detroit" is the latest in a series of programs to support small businesses that Bedrock has led since the onset of COVID-19 in March 2020.

DINING

Starting December 18, downtown restaurants will begin to open cozy, comfortable and safe outdoor dining areas, designed in compliance with the latest guidance from the State of Michigan and CDC. These dining areas have been strategically placed around the city for easy walkability and to best leverage the location by extending into sidewalks and city streets.

Each dining area will feature its own distinct partially enclosed pergolas, including custom space heaters, tables, chairs and much more! Visitors can order food, beverage and alcohol from a variety of participating restaurants, providing a one-of-a-kind outdoor dining experience.

Participating restaurants include Avalon Bakery, Besa, Buddy's Pizza, Calexico, Cannelle, Cornerstone, Eatori, Hudson Café, Maru, Mootz and San Morello.

Click HERE for a map of participating restaurants.

Shopping local is more important than ever this year and Detroit businesses have a variety of gift selections for everyone to enjoy. To help make your gifting easier, Bedrock has created a holiday gift guide that you can find HERE to showcase a variety of options for in-store, online and curbside shopping while downtown.

PARKING

All visitors who make a purchase from a participating retailer or restaurant will receive validation for eight hours of complimentary parking. This complimentary parking will go into effect beginning Monday, December 14 and is valid at any of these Bedrock parking locations:

1001 Woodward Garage

One Detroit Garage

Two Detroit Garage

Buhl Garage

Financial District Garage

Greektown (Brush Street) Garage

One Campus Martius

The Z

Additionally, now through March 13 Bedrock is offering $10 discounts on all Lyft rides to and from Detroit every Saturday between 10 am – 8 pm. Enter the code BedrockDetroit in your Lyft app to receive the discount.

Click HERE for a map of participating parking decks.

Decked out Detroit will enforce all social distancing and mask wearing guidelines as set by the CDC to encourage a safe environment for Detroit residents and visitors alike.

Decked out Detroit is part of Bedrock's ongoing effort to support Detroit small businesses and the community at large as they grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting government lockdowns. In March, Bedrock launched a Rent Relief program that waved rent for the months of April, May and June.

In May, Bedrock initiated "Bedrock Relaunch" which offered sales-based lease amendments and allowed tenants to allocate their security deposits toward re-opening, and PPE modification costs. Additionally, the company continues to maintain a Small Business Resources and an Open Business Directory; and offers 4-hour parking validations to all retail and restaurant tenants to distribute as they see fit.

For additional information visit deckedoutdetroit.com

For current retail opening visit openbusinessmap.bedrockdetroit.com

About Bedrock

Detroit-based Bedrock is a full-service real estate firm specializing in acquiring, developing, leasing, financing and managing commercial and residential buildings. Since its founding in 2011, Bedrock and its affiliates have invested and committed more than $5.6 billion to acquiring and developing more than 100 properties, including new construction of ground up developments in downtown Detroit and Cleveland totaling more than 18 million square feet.

Bedrock's real estate portfolio consists of 210 office tenants and 125 retailers and restaurants in Detroit's technology-centric downtown, the majority of which are new to the market. Key office tenants include Coyote Logistics, IBM, Microsoft, Quicken Loans, LinkedIn, StockX, Universal McCann, UBS, Ally Bank's national headquarters and Fifth Third Bank's regional headquarters. Key retail tenants include H&M, Plum Market, The Lip Bar, 6 Salon, Lululemon, Shake Shack and countless others.

Bedrock is currently developing four transformational projects including the Hudson's Site, Monroe Blocks, Book Tower renovation and One Campus Martius expansion. Bedrock is also undergoing construction of City Modern, a community development in Detroit's Brush Park neighborhood. Partnering with Detroit-based Shinola, Bedrock developed the world's first Shinola Hotel on Woodward Avenue, which opened in early 2019.

Bedrock is dedicated to creating jobs for Detroiters and investing in job training. Over the last year, the company has invested in both the Randolph & Breithaupt Career and Technical Centers to build a pipeline of talent for Detroit's growing economy.

Creating unique experiences through real estate is Bedrock's mission. To make this a reality, Bedrock and its affiliates continuously invest in significant public art installations and placemaking initiatives throughout the city.

For more information on Bedrock's business model, visit the For More Than Profit book. For more information on Bedrock's projects, visit bedrockdetroit.com or engage with us on Twitter and Facebook.

Click here to view a complete timeline of Bedrock and the Rock Family of Companies' engagement within the Detroit community.

