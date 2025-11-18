Bedrock Robotics Announces Supervised Autonomy Testing on Active Construction Sites in Move Towards Commercialization

Company completes autonomous excavation work on job sites as it expands pilot programs with major contractors across multiple states in the Southern U.S.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bedrock Robotics today announced it has been conducting the construction industry's largest-known supervised autonomy deployment for mass excavation, partnering with Sundt Construction on site preparation for a 130-acre domestic manufacturing facility. On just this project alone, Bedrock's autonomous systems have so far moved over 65,000 cubic yards by loading human-operated articulating dump trucks with the same workflow used in manual operations—a seamless integration that demonstrates a leap forward in commercial autonomous construction. The company's technology is now installed across multiple excavator models ranging from 20-ton to 80-ton machines, adapting its systems from compact units to large-scale earthmovers.

"The biggest challenge we face isn't just finding operators—it's keeping experienced ones engaged when we need them for months of repetitive earthmoving in remote locations," said Dan Green, Project Manager at Sundt Construction. "Our best operators aren't interested in the monotony of mass excavation work. With Bedrock's technology handling the repetitive truck loading that goes on day after day, our skilled workforce can focus on more specialized and creative problems where their expertise is critical to success."

In parallel, Bedrock has successfully completed autonomous excavation for a customer's prototyping facility at Proto-Town, a Central Texas hub designed to help hardware startups manufacture, test, and scale technologies that tackle real-world challenges. This achievement marks Bedrock's second active site deployment as it continues to expand supervised autonomy testing on its path to fully autonomous operations in 2026.

Bedrock continues to expand its network of industry collaborators, notably welcoming Austin Bridge & Road, Maverick Constructors, and Haydon Companies to its partnership program. These companies join an existing partner ecosystem that includes Zachry Construction, Sundt Construction, Champion Site Prep, and Capitol Aggregates. Bedrock's partners help to accelerate the adoption of autonomy across commercial, industrial, and heavy civil applications, while ensuring the technology is developed with visibility into the full spectrum of construction scenarios that contractors face daily.

"Safety is at the heart of all we do, and technology has the potential to further enhance the safe performance of work at our job sites," said Bill Heathcott, Executive Vice President, Austin Bridge & Road. "Our partnership with Bedrock Robotics has opened the door to autonomous equipment, a game-changer in next-level worker protection as well as increased efficiency and precision. Together, we're exploring how this innovation could change construction for the better, help to solve critical skilled-labor shortages, and ultimately allow our crews to get more done."

"Construction faces exploding demand from data centers, domestic manufacturing, and energy projects, at a time when the availability of skilled operators continues to decline," said Boris Sofman, co-founder and CEO of Bedrock Robotics. "Developing our technology on active job sites with experienced contractors and their crews means we're addressing the exact challenges that limit project capacity today, while ensuring we do it in a way that is intuitive and non-disruptive to our partners and customers. This collaborative approach helps us build technology that enables contractors to take on more projects and deliver them successfully."

About Bedrock Robotics

Founded in 2024, Bedrock Robotics is an autonomous construction technology company with headquarters in San Francisco and active deployment sites across the United States. Led by engineers who helped pioneer autonomous driving at Waymo, Bedrock brings proven autonomy systems to heavy equipment fleets, enabling builders to improve safety, reduce risk, expand capabilities, and accelerate critical project timelines. For more information, visit https://bedrockrobotics.com .

About Sundt

Sundt Construction, Inc. ( www.sundt.com ) is one of the country's largest and most respected general contractors. The 135-year-old firm specializes in transportation, water and wastewater, advanced facilities, heavy industrial and mining, building, concrete and renewable power work and is owned entirely by its 4,500 employees. Sundt is distinguished by its diverse capabilities and experience, unique employee-ownership culture and depth of self-perform expertise in multiple trades. Much of Sundt's workforce is comprised of skilled craft professionals who, together with the company's administrative employees, enable Sundt to fulfill its mission to be the most skilled builder in America. Sundt has 13 offices throughout California, Arizona, North Carolina, Texas, Washington, Utah and Florida and is currently ranked the country's 46th largest construction company by ENR, the industry's principal trade magazine.

About Austin Bridge & Road

A leader in the heavy highway and transportation industry for more than 100 years, Austin Bridge & Road delivers asphalt and concrete services, and builds landmark projects such as complex highway interchanges, tollways, runways, bridges, rail projects, and water/wastewater facilities. To learn more, visit https://www.austin-ind.com/what-we-do/bridge-road

