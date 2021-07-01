Bedroom Furniture Market in Home Furnishings Industry | Post COVID-19 Analysis | Technavio

Request a free sample report for more insights

The rising standard of living is identified as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. Improvements in disposable incomes have increased the spending capacity of consumers worldwide. Besides, the growth in the number of working women and dual-income households is increasing the demand for luxury goods and services. This has increased the number of residential establishments which is creating the demand for various furniture products, including bedroom furniture, thereby driving the growth of the market.

As per Technavio, the robust growth in online sales will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2021-2025.

Bedroom Furniture Market: Robust growth in online sales

The rising penetration of the internet has increased the consumer inclination toward online shopping. Numerous furniture manufacturers are focusing on improving their sales by leveraging online platforms. For example, vendors such as Ashley Furniture Industries and Century Furniture are selling their bedroom furniture products online at comparatively lower rates than offline stores. This trend among vendors is expected to positively influence the growth of the global bedroom furniture market during the forecast period.

"Increased residential construction and home renovation activities will further boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Bedroom Furniture Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the bedroom furniture market by product (BBLH, wardrobes, mattresses and supporters, chests and chest of drawers, and others), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

The APAC region led the bedroom furniture market in 2021, followed by North America, Europe, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, APAC is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to strong economic growth and population expansion in the region.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

