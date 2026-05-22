Bedroom Furniture Market to Cross $165 Billion by 2031 with Asia-Pacific Holding 40.6% Market Share in 2025, Says a 2026 Mordor Intelligence Report

HYDERABAD, India, May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the bedroom furniture market size is expected to grow from USD 126.80 billion in 2025 to USD 132.49 billion in 2026, reaching USD 165.07 billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 4.49%. The market is witnessing steady growth due to increasing urban housing projects, rising disposable incomes, and stronger consumer interest in premium and aesthetically designed bedroom interiors. Growing adoption of multifunctional furniture, smart storage solutions, and customizable bedroom products is further supporting demand across residential spaces. In addition, the rapid expansion of e-commerce furniture platforms and increasing focus on sustainable materials and modern living concepts are encouraging manufacturers to introduce innovative and space-efficient furniture collections worldwide.

Bedroom Furniture Market Growth Drivers

Smart Sleep Solutions Drive Premium Bedroom Furniture Demand

Increasing consumer focus on better sleep quality and comfortable living environments is reshaping demand in the bedroom furniture market. Buyers are showing greater interest in smart and ergonomic furniture solutions, including adjustable beds, integrated lighting systems, multifunctional storage units, and connected bedroom accessories designed to enhance convenience and relaxation. Furniture manufacturers are responding by introducing premium collections that combine technology, aesthetics, and comfort-focused features. At the same time, growing awareness around wellness-oriented lifestyles is encouraging consumers to view bedroom furniture as an important part of overall health and personal well-being rather than just a household necessity. Retailers are also promoting complete bedroom setups and personalized interior solutions, helping drive demand for premium, customizable, and modern furniture products across residential markets.

"Assessment of the bedroom furniture market points to steady demand shaped by housing activity, evolving consumer preferences, and product innovation. Mordor Intelligence combines structured primary research, extensive secondary sources, and a clearly defined market scope to provide decision-makers with a balanced, consistently validated view of market developments and outlook," says Jayveer V, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence.

Multifunctional Furniture Gains Popularity in Compact Urban Homes

The growing shift toward compact urban living is driving strong demand for multifunctional bedroom furniture, particularly storage beds and space-saving furniture solutions. Consumers living in apartments and smaller homes are increasingly looking for furniture that combines comfort, storage, and modern aesthetics within limited spaces. Beds with built-in drawers, modular designs, and multifunctional features are becoming especially popular among urban households seeking better space optimization.

The rapid expansion of e-commerce platforms is further accelerating market growth by giving consumers easier access to a wide variety of customizable and design-focused bedroom furniture collections. Online platforms also allow buyers to compare styles, materials, and pricing more conveniently, supporting higher digital furniture purchases.

Bedroom Furniture Market Share by Region

North America continues to see steady demand for bedroom furniture as consumers increasingly prefer compact, modern, and wellness-focused living spaces. Growing interest in smart beds, ergonomic furniture, and technology-integrated bedroom solutions is encouraging manufacturers to introduce more innovative and premium product offerings. At the same time, fluctuations in raw material costs are pushing companies to explore alternative materials such as engineered wood and recycled plastics to maintain pricing stability and sustainability goals. Retailers are also focusing on improving customer experience through personalized services, bundled bedroom solutions, and convenient delivery options.

Europe continues to hold a strong position in the bedroom furniture market, supported by increasing demand for sustainable and environmentally responsible furniture products. Consumers across the region are showing strong preference for certified materials, durable designs, and modular furniture that can be repaired or reused over time. In response, manufacturers are focusing on eco-friendly production methods and longer-lasting furniture collections aligned with circular economy goals. Although population growth remains relatively stable, consistent replacement demand and higher consumer spending on premium home interiors continue to support market expansion.

Major Segments Highlighted in the Global Bedroom Furniture Market Report

By Product

Beds

Wardrobes/Closets

Dressers/Dressing Tables

Bedside Tables

Other Bedroom Furniture

By Material

Wood

Metal

Plastic & Acrylic

Other Materials

By End-user

Residential

Commercial

By Distribution Channel

B2C/Retail Home Centers Specialty Furniture Stores Online Other Distribution Channels

B2B/Directly from Manufacturers

By Geography

North America Canada United States Mexico

South America Brazil Peru Chile Argentina Rest of South America

Europe United Kingdom Germany France Spain Italy BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg) NORDICS (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden) Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific India China Japan Australia South Korea Southeast Asia (Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Philippines) Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East And Africa United Arab Emirates Saudi Arabia South Africa Nigeria Rest of Middle East And Africa



Overview – Bedroom Furniture Industry

Study Period 2020-2031 Market Size in 2026 USD 132.49 Billion Market Size Forecast 2031 USD 165.07 Billion Industry Expansion Growing at a CAGR of 4.49% during 2026-2031 Fastest Growing Market for 2026-2031 Asia Pacific projected to record the fastest growth rate Segments Covered By Product, By Material, By End-user, By Distribution Channel and By Geography Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East and Africa Customization Scope Choose tailored purchase options designed to align precisely with your research requirements.

Bedroom Furniture Companies: Covers global and market-level insights, analysis of key segments, available financial information, strategic developments, market share positioning of major players, product and service portfolios, and recent industry updates.

IKEA

Ashley Furniture Industries Inc.

Leggett & Platt Incorporated

Nitori Co. Ltd.

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated

Vaughan-Bassett Furniture Company

Hooker Furnishings Corporation

Bassett Furniture Industries

Century Furniture LLC

Godrej Interio (Godrej & Boyce)

Sauder Woodworking Co.

Dorel Industries Inc. (Simmons, Signature Sleep)

Stanley Furniture Company

DeRUCCI Healthy Sleep Co.

Durham Furniture Inc.

Hillsdale Furniture

Pulaski Furniture

Hülsta

Natuzzi S.p.A.

Cassina S.p.A.

Ligne Roset

Get in-depth industry insights on the bedroom furniture market research report: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/global-bedroom-furniture-market?utm_source=prnewswire

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Home Furniture Market Share: The global home furniture market report provides detailed analysis across multiple segments, including product categories such as living room and dining room furniture, along with material types like wood, metal, plastic & polymer, and other materials. The study also evaluates market performance by price range, distribution channels including home centers and specialty furniture stores, and key regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Market forecasts are presented in terms of value (USD).

Global Furniture Market: The global furniture industry continues to remain highly competitive and fragmented, although consolidation is increasing across segments where operational scale and compliance capabilities provide strategic advantages. Major companies are strengthening their market presence through acquisitions, expanded dealer networks, and vertically integrated operations. IKEA remains one of the leading global players, focusing heavily on automation, supply chain efficiency, and sustainable sourcing practices, with a significant share of its wood materials sourced from certified or recycled origins.

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SOURCE Mordor Intelligence Private Limited