Bedroom furniture market to grow at a CAGR of 5.22% from 2022 to 2027: Rising standard of living to boost market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global bedroom furniture market size is estimated to increase by USD 37.06 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.22% during the forecast period. The rising standard of living, leading to the introduction of premium products, is notably driving market growth. Moreover, the growing demand for multifunctional bedroom furniture is a key trend in the market. For more insights on the historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession
Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Bedroom furniture market – Market dynamics

Leading drivers - The rising standard of living, leading to the introduction of premium products, is driving the market growth. The rise in the number of high net-worth individuals (HNWIs) has led to a gradual increase in preference for luxury products. As a result, the spending capacity of consumers on luxury goods and services has increased. In addition, the rise in the number of working women has increased the number of dual-income households. This has increased the number of independent dwellings globally. These factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Key trends – The growing demand for multifunctional bedroom furniture is a key trend in the market. The demand for multifunctional bedroom furniture has increased worldwide owing to shrinking residential spaces and high rents. In studio apartments, beds are designed to have a sleeping area, along with an attached working table or a side bed. Manufacturers have introduced multifunctional and customized products to cater to the changing demands of consumers. These products are sold online as well as offline channels. The demand for such furniture is expected to increase during the forecast period owing to the rising number of residential dwellings.

Know more about market dynamics,historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) Find more insights from a sample report!

Bedroom furniture market – Vendor analysis

Vendor landscape –

The global bedroom furniture market is fragmented, with the presence of several global, regional, and local vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer bedroom furniture in the market are Ashley home stores Ltd., Abbyson Living LLC, Central Furniture Manufacturing Ltd., Century Furniture LLC, Dunns Furniture, FurnitureRoots, Giessegi Industria Mobili Spa, Global Furniture USA Inc., Godrej Interio, Hillsdale Furniture LLC, Hooker Furnishings Corp., hulsta werke Huls GmbH and Co. KG, Inter IKEA Systems B.V., Kohinoor Furniture, LaZBoy Inc., Legends Furniture Inc., MillerKnoll Inc., Restoration Hardware Inc., Roomstogo.com Inc., and Vaughan Bassett and others.

The key inputs of vendors include capital expenditure and labor. Vendors invest significantly in building infrastructure suitable for manufacturing and testing bedroom furniture. They are focusing on introducing products equipped with innovative technologies. They are also focusing moderately on building brand and brand equity to differentiate themselves from other competing brands. The increasing awareness about advanced furniture and the rapid growth in online retail sales of bedroom furniture products will intensify the competition in the market during the forecast period.

Vendor offerings -

Ashley home stores Ltd. - The company offers bedroom furniture such as dressers, chests, nightstands, bedroom sets.

The company offers bedroom furniture such as dressers, chests, nightstands, bedroom sets. Central Furniture Manufacturing Ltd. - The company offers bedroom furniture such as beds, chests, wardrobes, and tables.

The company offers bedroom furniture such as beds, chests, wardrobes, and tables. Century Furniture LLC - The company offers bedroom furniture such as bench, storage ottoman, foot stool, nightstand.

Bedroom furniture market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on Product (BBL and H, wardrobes, mattresses and supporters, chests and chest of drawers, and others) and distribution channel (offline and online).

The BBL and H segment will account for a significant share of the market's growth during the forecast period. Beds, bunks, lofts, and headboards form the major segment of the global bedroom furniture market. A bed defines the overall look and style of the bedroom. Headboards enhance the look and view of the bedroom. Bunks and lofts are available in various designs, styles, and colors. These factors will drive the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Geography overview

By geography, the global bedroom furniture market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global bedroom furniture market.

APAC is estimated to account for 42% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The growth of the market in this region is attributed to factors such as economic advances and population explosion. China , India , Japan , Malaysia , Indonesia , and Australia are some of the key countries in this region.

Get a glance of the market contribution of various segments including country and region wise, historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Download a sample report

Bedroom furniture market - Major challenges

The long replacement cycle is challenging the market growth. Branded, high-quality furniture does not have to be replaced frequently. High-quality wood furniture has a longer replacement cycle than furniture made of materials such as plastic. Major players in the US have to adhere to safety standards set by American National Standards Institute (ANSI) and the Business and Institutional Furniture Manufacturers Association (BIFMA). Hence, they produce high-quality products with long replacement cycles. This restricts the frequent sales of bedroom furniture, thus hampering the growth of the market.

What are the key data covered in this bedroom furniture market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the bedroom furniture market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the bedroom furniture market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the bedroom furniture market across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of bedroom furniture market vendors

Bedroom Furniture Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.22% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 37.06 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.18 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 42% Key countries US, China, Germany, France, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Ashley home stores Ltd., Abbyson Living LLC, Central Furniture Manufacturing Ltd., Century Furniture LLC, Dunns Furniture, FurnitureRoots, Giessegi Industria Mobili Spa, Global Furniture USA Inc., Godrej Interio, Hillsdale Furniture LLC, Hooker Furnishings Corp., hulsta werke Huls GmbH and Co. KG, Inter IKEA Systems B.V., Kohinoor Furniture, LaZBoy Inc., Legends Furniture Inc., MillerKnoll Inc., Restoration Hardware Inc., Roomstogo.com Inc., and Vaughan Bassett Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

