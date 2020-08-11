Bedrosians Remodels Its Systems For Speed And Style

ANAHEIM, Calif., Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bedrosians Tile and Stone, in partnership with Real Dynamics, announces the launch of Microsoft Dynamics 365 – an intelligent solution for timely replenishment planning across their distribution centers and stores. With the addition of Azure Machine Learning capability, Bedrosians keeps globally sourced inventory aging minimal while accurately forecasting demand—getting products in the hands of contractors, designers, and homeowners on-time.

"In terms of the improving efficacy of back-office functions, the accuracy of inventory levels, costs, predicting demand, and greater visibility, Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Finance & Operations had the biggest impact on our company. The Real Dynamics team has been instrumental in this journey while introducing best practices to the organization," said Larry Bedrosian, CEO of Bedrosians.

With Dynamics 365 now governing much of the company's data and Power BI available to both company leadership and regional managers in the field, meetings began to speak the same strategic language.

Selecting a durable solution capable of supporting the rigor of the company's daily operations and changing with a growing business was top of mind for CIO, Nirbhay Gupta.

"Microsoft Dynamics 365 is built on new technologies that gave us easy access to the services we wanted. The solution aligns with our enterprise architecture, and the Real Dynamics team helped us build integrations and provide a seamless experience to our users," said Nirbhay Gupta, CIO of Bedrosians.

"Microsoft Dynamics 365 with Power BI, Azure Machine learning has been a great start. They now have a great foundation to continue transformation journey with many other investments from Microsoft," said Yogesh Kasat, Principal at Real Dynamics.

About Real Dynamics

Real Dynamics is a Microsoft Partner helping customers on Dynamics 365 Finance and Operations journey. Our mission is to produce highly successful Microsoft Dynamics adoption stories by acting as trusted advisors to our customers.

About Bedrosians

In 1948, Bedrosians began providing tile and setting materials to contractors and builders in Central California. Today we have 44 branches located throughout California, Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, Utah, Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Texas, Georgia, North Carolina, and Florida with a national and international customer base. Our growth has made Bedrosians one of the most extensive independent porcelain tile and stone importers and distributors.

