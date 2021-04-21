Beds for Kids Taps HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge for 10th Anniversary Virtual Event Focused on Charlotte's Affordable Housing Crisis

A. Fulton Meachem , Jr., President & CEO of INLIVIAN

, Jr., President & CEO of INLIVIAN Pamela J. Wideman , Director of the City of Charlotte's Housing & Neighborhood Services Department

, Director of the Housing & Neighborhood Services Department Laura Yates Clark , CEO, United Way of Central Carolinas

CEO, United Way of Central Carolinas Bakari Sellers , former South Carolina Congressman, author, and political analyst

, former Congressman, author, and political analyst Mark Ethridge , Partner, Ascent Real Estate Capital

Partner, Ascent Real Estate Capital Malcolm Graham , Executive Director of Beds for Kids and Charlotte City Council Member

To register for the event click here: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_IbQNrChSQ2Siv1nfVBX1Mw

Furniture poverty is the inability to afford or access the basic essential items -- such as beds and furniture -- that provide a household with a decent quality of life and the ability to participate in the norms of society. Studies have shown that poor sleep affects children's grades and academic performance and adversely affects behavior up to two years later. In addition, research has shown that not having a bed leads to poor nights of sleep, lower sleep quality, and even sleep deprivation.

"Although a bed may not be the first thing we think of when discussing poverty, far too many children in our community are growing up in households that cannot afford a bed for their children. Furniture poverty is a huge issue impacting far too many of our neighbors," said Malcolm Graham, Executive Director, Beds for Kids. "Families need more than just housing. It takes essential items like beds and furniture to transform a house into a home."

In addition to the May 6 event, a series of 10th anniversary events will follow including a volunteer appreciation celebration, a virtual slumber party and the organization's annual Dream Big Dinner.

"Beds for Kids has been delivering dreams for families in need for a decade, but the harsh reality is that many families in Charlotte are struggling," Graham said.

About Beds for Kids

Beds for Kids empowers families with children by delivering beds and other essential furniture items to powerfully supplement the family's resources as they rise out of poverty and into self-sufficiency. The nonprofit organization works with nearly 50 referring agencies to fulfill bed and furniture needs for client families and relies on a strong network of volunteers to help refurbish, repurpose, and deliver new and gently used beds and essential furniture items. For more information, visit www.bedsforkids.org.

