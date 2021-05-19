Bedside Reading® Celebrates 20 Seasons Bringing Beach Reads to The Hamptons

THE HAMPTONS, N.Y., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bedside Reading® celebrates its 20th beach season of placing complimentary books by the bedsides in hotels on May 26th in The Hamptons. Sexy beach reads, riveting thrillers, engrossing memoirs, fun children's books – all comprise Bedside Reading's program that remains a "must-have" amenity for its 10 Hamptons hotel partners. Beach totes filled with weekend reads will be delivered to hotel partners on 10 select summer weekends, kicking off May 26 for Memorial Day Weekend and extending through the Christmas holidays. A series of events will also take place.

Bedside Reading 20th Season Memorial Day Weekend Books: The Sound Of Wings by Suzanne Simonetti; Don’t Lie To Me by Willow Rose; Willa’s Grove by Laura Munson; Eight Years by Donna Schwartze; Throwing Shade by Deborah Wilde; Moms Don’t Have Time To: A Quarantine Anthology by Zibby Owens; Ruby Falls by Deborah Goodrich Royce; The Lost Boys Of Montauk by Amanda M. Fairbanks; The Desire Factor by Christy Whitman; and Summer In The City by Lori Wilde, Priscilla Oliveras, Sarah Skilton.

The Beginning – Twenty Seasons Ago

On May 26, 2002, Jane Ubell-Meyer and a friend started placing bags filled with exclusive products and books on Hampton "coaches" traveling to The Hamptons from NYC. The program evolved through the years and now Bedside Reading delivers books directly to their 10 hotel partners in the Hamptons.

"We are thrilled to be kicking off our 20th season," said Jane Ubell-Meyer, Founder of Bedside Reading. "Who knew that when I launched Buzz Bags in 2002, we would still be here in 2021! And we are excited to announce our first summer book signing event on July 21 at the Lucille Khornak Gallery, Bridgehampton with authors such as Amanda M. Fairbanks, Laurie Gelman, Deborah Kruszewski, and others."

Memorial Day Weekend Books

About Bedside Reading

Founded in 2002, (originally called "Buzz Bags") Bedside Reading® partners with the world's leading publishers, independent publishers, and authors. The company's mission is to help authors build their fanbase by connecting their books to readers and providing hotel guests the opportunity to unplug and delve into the world of words at some of the most sought-after destinations in North America. They're on the download program provides digital and audiobooks to a global audience.

National and Hampton Hotel Partners

Click for Bedside Reading Memorial Day images / Top Beach Reads

