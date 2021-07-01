Bedside Reading® Celebrates Independent Authors July 4th in the Hamptons

THE HAMPTONS, N.Y., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrate Independence Day with Bedside Reading® this July 4th Weekend! The luxury hotel amenity that places a variety of complimentary books by the bedsides in the Hamptons and luxury hotels and boutique properties throughout the US is celebrating independent authors on this red, white, and blue day! Fiction, Historical Fiction, Self-help, and Memoirs are included by the program's participating authors. A special QR code found inside each bag provides access to additional books via the on the download program. Currently celebrating its 20th season providing the best beach reads in The Hamptons, Bedside Reading continues being a "must-have" amenity for its local hotel partners offering beachgoers sought after beach reads.

"We create awareness for authors and publishers," said Jane Ubell-Meyer, founder, Bedside Reading. "During Independence Day Weekend, we wanted to celebrate our indie authors."

July 4th Weekend Books

Square Up by Lisa Dailey; The Contract by Sheila Grinell; Little Sister: A Memoir by Patricia Walsh Chadwick; The Rancher In Stilettos by Marcia Williams Cromer; Dial M For Merlot by Howard Kleinfeld; Brilliant Burnout by Nisha Jackson, PhD; Raphael, Painter In Rome by Stephanie Storey; Vibrant: A Groundbreaking Program To Get Energized, Own Your Health, and Glow by Dr. Stacie Stephenson; Die With Zero: Getting All You Can From Your Money and Your Life by Bill Perkins

July 21st Book Signing Event

On July 21st ,4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., Bedside Reading will host their first summer book signing event at the Southampton Inn, Southampton, NY with authors Anabelle Bryant - Duchess If You Dare; Amanda M. Fairbanks - The Lost Boys of Montauk; Laurie Gelman - Yoga Pant Nation; Debby Kruszewski - Soul Meets Body; and Margaret Rodenberg - Finding Napoleon. To reserve a spot please go to: https://www.bedsidereading.com/event.html

About Bedside Reading

Founded in 2002, (originally called "Buzz Bags") Bedside Reading® partners with the world's leading publishers, independent publishers, and authors. The company's mission is to help authors build their fanbase by connecting their books to readers and providing hotel guests the opportunity to unplug and delve into the world of words at some of the most sought-after destinations in North America. Their on the download program provides digital and audiobooks to a global audience.

