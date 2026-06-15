Bedsure Debuts Major Amazon Prime Day Deals Across Essential and PureWoven™ Bedding Collections

Shoppers can save up to 46% on bestselling essentials and OEKO-TEX certified premium bamboo bedding — including cooling bamboo sheet sets, down alternative comforters, and duvet covers — designed for cooling comfort, softness, and hotel-quality sleep at home.

NEW YORK, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bedsure, trusted by millions of Amazon shoppers and backed by thousands of 5-star reviews, a leading online bedding brand known for delivering comfort, quality, and value, today announced its Amazon Prime Day deals — the best Bedsure bedding sale of 2026 — featuring major savings across its bestselling Essential line and premium PureWoven™ collection, designed to help shoppers upgrade their sleep this summer.

Bedsure Best Prime Day Deals

With deals across both lines, Bedsure is making it easier than ever to achieve hotel-quality comfort at home — at up to 64% off — from cooling bamboo sheets and breathable rayon-derived-from-bamboo bedding to trusted everyday essentials at great prices.

"Prime Day is one of the most exciting moments for our customers to refresh their homes with high-quality, comfortable bedding at an exceptional value," said Eric Lin, Chief Marketing Officer at Bedsure. "From our bestselling essentials to our premium PureWoven™ collection, we're proud to offer something for every sleeper, comfort preference, and lifestyle."

Prime Day Highlights Include:

Essential Line: Bestselling Comfort at an Unbeatable Value — Bedsure's most affordable, wrinkle-resistant bedding

Designed for reliable comfort at an accessible price point, Bedsure's Essential line combines bestselling styles, strong customer ratings, and everyday functionality — including hypoallergenic down alternative comforters and machine-washable fleece throw blankets trusted by millions of shoppers. This collection continues to be a go-to for shoppers seeking easy bedroom upgrades without compromising on quality or softness.

Bedsure GentleSoft® Blanket – Up to 40% off

Bedsure Boho Deluxe Embroidery Comforter Set – Up to 39% off

Bedsure Rayon Derived from Bamboo Waffle Blanket – Up to 33% off

Bedsure GentleSoft® Prewashed Comforter Set – Up to 45% off

Bedsure Prewashed Cotton-Like Polyester Microfiber Duvet Cover Set – Up to 40% off

Bedsure CloudBubble Blanket – Up to 41% off

PureWoven™ Collection: Premium, Naturally Derived Bedding for Cooling Comfort and Better Sleep

The PureWoven™ collection features elevated finishes that deliver a lighter, more breathable, and luxuriously soft sleep experience. Crafted with OEKO-TEX certified bamboo fibers and rayon derived from bamboo, this collection brings a refined, high-end feel to everyday bedding — making it the best bamboo sheet set on Amazon for hot sleepers and eco-conscious shoppers alike.

Bedsure PureWoven™ Washed Cotton Duvet Cover Set – Up to 25% off

Bedsure PureWoven™ Cotton Waffle Weave Duvet Cover Set – Up to 30% off

Bedsure PureWoven™ 100% Rayon Derived from Bamboo Sheet Set – Up to 39% off

Bedsure PureWoven™ Organically Grown Bamboo Viscose Sheet Set – Up to 35% off

Bedsure PureWoven™ Serene Blend Sheet Set – 35% off

All deals will be available exclusively on Amazon during Prime Day. Backed by thousands of 5-star reviews across bamboo sheets, comforters, duvet covers, and fleece blankets, Bedsure — the #1 best-value bedding brand on Amazon — makes it easy to upgrade your sleep this summer and beyond, with everything from cooling bedding to cozy essentials.

For more information about Bedsure's Prime Day deals, visit www.amazon.com/bedsure.

About Bedsure

At Bedsure, Get Cozy is more than a slogan — it is at the core of everything we do. We believe coziness is not only a feeling you get from touch, but an experience that enhances the comfort and beauty of your home. Rooted in over 50 years of textile craftsmanship, Bedsure delivers trusted quality, thoughtful innovation, and long-lasting comfort that is easily affordable and accessible. Through products designed beyond expectations, we strive to make every home truly cozy. For more information, visit Bedsure's official website https://bedsurehome.com/, or Bedsure Amazon Store. Stay in touch with Bedsure on social media @bedsurehome.

SOURCE Bedsure