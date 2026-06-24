Bedsure Introduces the Bubble Waterproof Blanket. Protection Never Felt This Soft.

An innovative three-layer waterproof design delivers soft, quiet protection for everyday messes, without sacrificing the cozy look and feel of a home blanket.

NEW YORK, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bedsure, a trusted online bedding brand rooted in over 50 years of textile craftsmanship, announced the launch of its Bubble Waterproof Blanket, a soft, home-friendly protective blanket designed to handle everyday spills, pet messes, and little accidents without looking like a typical utility cover. With its textured bubble design, plush double-sided feel, and soft, quiet waterproof lining, it brings together comfort, coverage, and practical protection for couches, beds, and everyday living spaces.

Advanced Craft and Appealing look

Bedsure Bubble Waterproof Blanket

For households new to waterproof blankets, the Bedsure Bubble Waterproof Blanket offers a softer, quieter, and more decorative alternative to traditional protective covers. It protects like a waterproof layer, but feels and looks like a cozy home blanket.

With its versatile, elevated look and premium texture, this waterproof blanket blends seamlessly into a variety of home styles. Free from a noisy or stiff plastic layer, it helps create a cozy, private, and relaxing environment while emphasizing soft-touch comfort and discreet protection for everyday bedroom relaxation.

The fabric is certified by OEKO-TEX® STANDARD 100 and Intertek for safety and quality. The dimensional bubble texture created through a specialty embossing process provides a soft, gentle and cocooning feel besides visual appeal while the insulating air layer helps retain warmth, making it a combination of protection, comfort, and thoughtful design.

Waterproof Protection for Easier Cleanup

The Bedsure Bubble Waterproof Blanket could be of great help as it prevents accidental messes from sheets and couch surfaces and can be easily cleaned through a simple wipe.

Whether used as a waterproof couch blanket for kids' snack time or as the best waterproof pet blanket for sofa protection, this waterproof blanket helps guard against everyday spills and messes. It is equally suited for road trips, car rides, and outdoor picnics — making it a versatile waterproof blanket for travel and everyday life — providing reliable protection while bringing comfort and peace of mind. For pet owners dealing with accidents, it offers a machine washable solution that lets you worry less and cuddle more.

Enjoy a Cleanfit Lifestyle

The best home essentials are those that never need to be hidden away. For most consumers, the reason to use waterproof blankets is to keep their home tidy, and achieving it without covering every surface with a stiff, noisy and plastic-like one could make it even better as it shows up a clean-fit lifestyle.

Rather than being brought out only for spills, pets, or special situations, a truly well-designed waterproof blanket deserves a permanent place in everyday living. Thanks to its reinforced multi-layer construction and anti-pilling (AFP) finish — the same durability standard found in premium home blankets — , it stays soft, plush, and protective wash after wash.This is the best machine washable waterproof blanket for long-term everyday use.

Bedsure designed this Bubble Waterproof Blanket so that consumers don't need to make a trade-off between function and aesthetics, not even to view it as a tool under special circumstances, but can enjoy a less tense and more effortlessly-elegant everyday-life.

Key Features

Waterproof Protection for Everyday Living — couch, bed, and travel use : Helps block spills, pet accidents, and little messes before they soak through to couches, beds, and other shared spaces.

Helps block spills, pet accidents, and little messes before they soak through to couches, beds, and other shared spaces. Soft on Both Sides — no crinkle, no plastic feel : Plush fabric on both sides gives the blanket a cozy, comfortable feel for pets and people alike.

Plush fabric on both sides gives the blanket a cozy, comfortable feel for pets and people alike. Bubble Texture with Home-Friendly Style: The textured design adds visual softness and decorative appeal, making it easy to leave out on sofas, beds, and chairs.

The textured design adds visual softness and decorative appeal, making it easy to leave out on sofas, beds, and chairs. Soft, Quiet Waterproof Lining: Designed for a gentler everyday feel, with less of the stiff, crinkly sensation often associated with waterproof layers.

Designed for a gentler everyday feel, with less of the stiff, crinkly sensation often associated with waterproof layers. Versatile Across Everyday Spaces: Works well as a couch blanket, bed cover, pet blanket, travel blanket, or an extra protective layer for daily life at home and on the go.

Works well as a couch blanket, bed cover, pet blanket, travel blanket, or an extra protective layer for daily life at home and on the go. Machine Washable Care — OEKO-TEX certified, anti-pilling: Easy to refresh after spills, pet use, and everyday messes.

The Bedsure Bubble Waterproof Blanket is available now on bedsurehome.com and Amazon in five sizes starting at $29.99, ready for pet parents, families with kids, and anyone seeking everyday protection without the crinkle, stiffness, or plastic feel of traditional waterproof covers.

To shop Bedsure's new arrivals, including the new Bedsure Bubble Waterproof Blanket, visit the Bedsure Amazon Store. For more information, visit Bedsure's official website https://bedsurehome.com/. Stay in touch with Bedsure on social media at @bedsurehome.

About Bedsure

At Bedsure, Get Cozy is more than a slogan — it is at the core of everything we do. We believe coziness is not only a feeling you get from touch, but an experience that enhances the comfort and beauty of your home. Rooted in over 50 years of textile craftsmanship, Bedsure delivers trusted quality, thoughtful innovation, and long-lasting comfort that is easily affordable and accessible. Through products designed beyond expectations, we strive to make every home truly cozy.

SOURCE Bedsure