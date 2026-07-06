Bedsure Launches Back-to-School Dorm Collection Designed to Help Students Create Stylish and Comfortable Dorm Rooms

New all-in-one dorm bedding bundles — including twin XL comforters, mattress pads, blankets, and sheet sets — combine comfort, style, and convenience for students preparing for campus life

NEW YORK, July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bedsure, trusted by millions of Amazon shoppers and rooted in over 50 years of textile craftsmanship, today announced the launch of its Back-to-School Dorm Collection — a curated assortment of affordable, machine-washable dorm bedding bundles designed to help students create stylish, comfortable, and functional living spaces for the school year ahead.

Bedsure's Back-to-School Deal

From starter essentials to style specific selections, Bedsure's "All-in-One Dorm Solution" — a complete dorm bedding checklist in a single bundle — offers curated combinations that simplify the back-to-school shopping experience by giving students and families everything they need from one place, typically priced under $60 per item.

"Today's students want more than just functional bedding. They want stylish dorm room essentials — affordable bedding that looks good — that reflect their personalities and support their well-being," said Eric Lin, Chief Marketing Officer at Bedsure. "Our Back-to-School collection was created to make dorm shopping easier while helping students transform their dorms into enjoyable spaces that help them feel comfortable and like themselves."

All-in-One Dorm Solution

Everything students need for a cozy, stylish, and move-in-ready dorm room — designed to make settling into campus life simple and comfortable.

Premium Down-Alt Comforter (MSRP:＄58.99): Delivers cozy, skin-safe comfort with plush polyester fill and box-stitch design for even warmth, and versatile, easy-care construction.

Quilted Mattress Pad: the best mattress pad for dorm twin XL beds (MSRP: $59.99): Enhances any bed with ergonomic support and plush cushioning, featuring a smooth, quiet microfiber design, secure deep pockets, and easy-care durability for everyday comfort.

Boho Tufted Embroidery Comforter Set (MSRP: $76.99): Offers a chic, ultra-soft sleep experience with breathable brushed microfiber, embroidered detailing, and easy-care durability for a cozy, dorm-ready upgrade.

Pintuck Bed-in-a-Bag (MSRP: $54.99): A complete bedding solution featuring cloud-like softness, breathable microfiber, a stylish pleated geometric design, and GentleSoft™ technology for elevated, irritation-free comfort.

Bedsure PureWoven™ 100% Rayon Derived From Bamboo Sheet Set (MSRP: $76.99): Made from 100% rayon derived from bamboo, these bed sheets offer a cool, silky-soft feel.

The Bedsure Back-to-School dorm bedding bundles — including twin XL comforter sets, mattress pads, and blankets — are available now on Bedsurehome.com and Amazon in multiple colorways and sizes.

About Bedsure

At Bedsure, Get Cozy is more than a slogan — it is at the core of everything we do. We believe coziness is not only a feeling you get from touch, but an experience that enhances the comfort and beauty of your home. Rooted in over 50 years of textile craftsmanship, Bedsure delivers trusted quality, thoughtful innovation, and long-lasting comfort that is easily affordable and accessible. Through products designed beyond expectations, we strive to make every home truly cozy. For more information, visit Bedsure's official website https://bedsurehome.com/, or Bedsure Amazon Store. Stay in touch with Bedsure on social media @bedsurehome.

SOURCE Bedsure