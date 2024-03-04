Bedsure Expands into US Brick-and-Mortar Stores, Invites Partners to Join Pop-Up Showroom during NY Market Week

Bedsure

04 Mar, 2024, 09:00 ET

DIAMOND BAR, Calif., March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned bedding brand Bedsure announces its strategic entry into the US physical retail market, capitalizing on its online success and decades of home textile expertise. Bedsure is actively seeking retail partnerships to extend its reach into brick-and-mortar spaces.

During Market Week, Bedsure invites potential partners to its pop-up showroom at 36 West 25th Street, 12th Floor, New York, NY 10010. This event offers partners an exclusive opportunity to experience Bedsure's top-selling online products firsthand, renowned for their quality, innovation, and comfort.

Established in 2016, Bedsure has achieved remarkable growth, boasting a compound annual growth rate exceeding 100% for five consecutive years. The brand portfolio includes Bedsure (bedsurehome.com), known for its 'Get Cozy' philosophy and diverse home products; Double Stitch (doublestitch.com), blending artisanal quality with contemporary design; and Lesure (lesurepet.com), dedicated to enhancing pet comfort and happiness.

For more information about the pop-up showroom or partnership opportunities, please contact:

Lyndon Cao
[email protected]  
(917) 340-1097.

SOURCE Bedsure

