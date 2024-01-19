Bedsure Ignites a New Chapter with the Design Your Cozy World Contest

News provided by

Bedsure

19 Jan, 2024, 09:00 ET

DIAMOND BAR, Calif., Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bedsure, a leading home textile brand, sparks a new chapter with the new series U by Bedsure through the successful culmination of the Design Your Cozy World Contest, harnessing global designer creativity to illuminate the 2024 printed bedding trends.

U by Bedsure, a design breakthrough, is fueled by the unique ethos "Powered by You." Crafted through insights from public voting, the Tastemaker community, and the Gen Z Society, this series collaborates with renowned designers and invites the public to participate in the co-creation process, creating a masterpiece born from the vibrant spirit of Gen Z. This design revolution is not a mere selection but a true reflection of individuality, a distinctive statement genuinely born from the vibrant and creative spirit of Gen Z.

Design Your Cozy World Contest

Bedsure, committed to delivering high-quality, innovatively designed bedding products, initiated the Design Your Cozy World Contest to cater to the needs of the younger generation. This global online competition attracted numerous creative and passionate designers.

The competition encouraged designers worldwide to create printed designs around the theme "Design Your Cozy World," showcasing their unique interpretations of a comfortable lifestyle. The competition concluded recently, with the selection of the top three designers whose work will now be featured as the inaugural products in Bedsure's highly anticipated U series.

Bedsure extends heartfelt gratitude to all participating designers and pattern design enthusiasts, acknowledging their invaluable contributions to the birth of the U by Bedsure series.

Future Plans for U by Bedsure

The U by Bedsure series is set to launch officially in May 2024, catering to the unique design preferences of Gen Z.

Bedsure commits to continued collaboration with these exceptional designers to introduce more innovative designs. As this new series hits the market, Bedsure will plan and initiate the next pattern recruitment contest, providing a platform for more aspiring designers to showcase their talent and assist them turn their unique design ideas into real bedding products.

Through the Design Your Cozy World Contest, Bedsure not only ignites a new chapter with the U by Bedsure series but also establishes a platform for global designers to showcase creativity and collaboratively build a comfortable world. Bedsure will persist in its commitment to innovation and user-centric design, bringing more delightful bedding experiences to its customers.

About Bedsure:

Founded in 2016, Bedsure is a leading home textile brand with products sold to over 15 million customers worldwide. Currently, Bedsure has over 50 bestselling home products in 8 countries and has maintained a compound growth rate of 100% for five consecutive years. While Bedsure has grown into a global company with diverse products to meet different customer needs, its focus on comfortable home products and everyday value stays the same. For more information, visit Bedsure's official website https://bedsurehome.com/, or Amazon shop https://www.amazon.com/bedsure. Stay in touch with Bedsure on social media @bedsurehome.

SOURCE Bedsure

Also from this source

Give the Gift of Comfort: Bedsure's Top Picks for a Cozy Holiday Season Are Now Starting

As the holiday season approaches, Bedsure is delighted to present a curated selection of top picks designed to transform homes into havens of warmth...

Indulge in Unmatched Comfort and Warmth with Bedsure's Bestsellers - Exclusive Black Friday Deals

Bedsure, a global leading home textile brand, is excited to unveil a selection of exclusive Black Friday deals, offering an opportunity for...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Textiles

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Retail

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.