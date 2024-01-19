Bedsure Ignites a New Chapter with the Design Your Cozy World Contest

DIAMOND BAR, Calif., Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bedsure, a leading home textile brand, sparks a new chapter with the new series U by Bedsure through the successful culmination of the Design Your Cozy World Contest, harnessing global designer creativity to illuminate the 2024 printed bedding trends.

U by Bedsure, a design breakthrough, is fueled by the unique ethos "Powered by You." Crafted through insights from public voting, the Tastemaker community, and the Gen Z Society, this series collaborates with renowned designers and invites the public to participate in the co-creation process, creating a masterpiece born from the vibrant spirit of Gen Z. This design revolution is not a mere selection but a true reflection of individuality, a distinctive statement genuinely born from the vibrant and creative spirit of Gen Z.

Design Your Cozy World Contest

Bedsure, committed to delivering high-quality, innovatively designed bedding products, initiated the Design Your Cozy World Contest to cater to the needs of the younger generation. This global online competition attracted numerous creative and passionate designers.

The competition encouraged designers worldwide to create printed designs around the theme "Design Your Cozy World," showcasing their unique interpretations of a comfortable lifestyle. The competition concluded recently, with the selection of the top three designers whose work will now be featured as the inaugural products in Bedsure's highly anticipated U series.

Bedsure extends heartfelt gratitude to all participating designers and pattern design enthusiasts, acknowledging their invaluable contributions to the birth of the U by Bedsure series.

Future Plans for U by Bedsure

The U by Bedsure series is set to launch officially in May 2024, catering to the unique design preferences of Gen Z.

Bedsure commits to continued collaboration with these exceptional designers to introduce more innovative designs. As this new series hits the market, Bedsure will plan and initiate the next pattern recruitment contest, providing a platform for more aspiring designers to showcase their talent and assist them turn their unique design ideas into real bedding products.

Through the Design Your Cozy World Contest, Bedsure not only ignites a new chapter with the U by Bedsure series but also establishes a platform for global designers to showcase creativity and collaboratively build a comfortable world. Bedsure will persist in its commitment to innovation and user-centric design, bringing more delightful bedding experiences to its customers.

About Bedsure:

Founded in 2016, Bedsure is a leading home textile brand with products sold to over 15 million customers worldwide. Currently, Bedsure has over 50 bestselling home products in 8 countries and has maintained a compound growth rate of 100% for five consecutive years. While Bedsure has grown into a global company with diverse products to meet different customer needs, its focus on comfortable home products and everyday value stays the same. For more information, visit Bedsure's official website https://bedsurehome.com/, or Amazon shop https://www.amazon.com/bedsure. Stay in touch with Bedsure on social media @bedsurehome.

SOURCE Bedsure