Bedsure Introduces Cooling Comforters Designed to Help Hot Sleepers Stay Cool and Sleep Better

SleepEase Cooling Comforter and CoolOxy Comforter 2.0 combine breathable design, moisture-wicking technology, and enhanced airflow for improved sleep quality

NEW YORK, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bedsure, a leading online home textile brand, announced the launch of two new cooling comforters designed to address a common sleep challenge: overheating at night. The Bedsure SleepEase Cooling Comforter Set and Bedsure CoolOxy Comforter 2.0 combine breathable construction, moisture-wicking materials, and airflow-focused design to address common sleep disruptions caused by heat and humidity.

A New Standard in Cooling Bedding

Bedsure SleepEase Cooling Comforter Set & Bedsure CoolOxy Comforter 2.0

Unlike traditional cooling comforters that provide only a temporary cool-to-the-touch sensation, Bedsure's latest designs focus on long-lasting temperature regulation, airflow, and moisture control, key factors for improving sleep quality and reducing overheating.

Bedsure SleepEase Cooling Comforter Set: Instant Cooling Meets All-Night Comfort

Engineered to keep sleepers cool from the moment they lie down throughout the night, the comforter features proprietary Rudolf HYDROCOOL moisture‑management paired with lightweight, breathable, high-tech CASTOR filling fiber that promotes deeper sleep and helps prevent overheating and nighttime sweating. With an impressive Q‑max cooling value of 0.425, well above the industry average, it delivers immediate cooling relief while helping regulate body temperature.

Key benefits include:

Advanced cooling technology for hot sleepers and night sweat reduction

for hot sleepers and night sweat reduction Lightweight CASTOR fiber fill to enhance airflow and breathability

to enhance airflow and breathability Sanitized odor-control technology for a fresher, cleaner sleep environment

for a fresher, cleaner sleep environment Skin-friendly materials , ideal for sensitive skin

, ideal for sensitive skin Stylish seersucker texture available in four modern colors

Perfect for warm climates, humid environments, and year-round use, SleepEase offers a balance of performance, comfort, and elevated design.

Bedsure CoolOxy Comforter 2.0: Breathable Design for Lasting Cooling

Building on customer feedback, the CoolOxy Comforter 2.0 introduces a smarter approach to cooling, prioritizing continuous airflow and moisture management over short-term cooling effects.

Key features include:

7 cm zoned airflow system to release trapped heat

to release trapped heat Micro-perforated jacquard fabric for enhanced ventilation

for enhanced ventilation Breathable fill blend (31% TENCEL™ + microfiber) to wick away moisture

to wick away moisture Lightweight construction inspired by performance sportswear

Designed to combat nighttime overheating, humidity, and poor airflow, CoolOxy 2.0 helps maintain a dry, comfortable sleep environment throughout the night.

With more consumers searching for cooling bedding, breathable comforters, and solutions for hot sleeping, Bedsure continues to innovate with products that address real sleep challenges. Both the SleepEase and CoolOxy Comforter 2.0 are ideal for anyone struggling with night sweats, heat retention, or disrupted sleep due to temperature.

Both newly launched cooling comforters are part of the "Bedsure New Arrivals" campaign on TikTok Shop. The campaign runs from April 8, 8:00 PM to April 15, 7:59 PM ET (Eastern Time), and consumers can explore and shop here.

About Bedsure

At Bedsure, Get Cozy is more than a slogan — it is at the core of everything we do. We believe coziness is not only a feeling you get from touch, but an experience that enhances the comfort and beauty of your home. Rooted in over 50 years of textile craftsmanship, Bedsure delivers trusted quality, thoughtful innovation, and long-lasting comfort that is easily affordable and accessible. Through products designed beyond expectations, we strive to make every home truly cozy. For more information, visit Bedsure's official website https://bedsurehome.com/, or Bedsure Amazon Store. Stay in touch with Bedsure on social media @bedsurehome.

SOURCE BEDSURE