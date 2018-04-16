Bee Delightful Invites Austinites to Enjoy CBD-Infused Cuisine at Interactive Dinner Celebrating the Honey Bee

https://beedelightful.com/#events

Bee Delightful's Pollinator-to-Table Dinner:

Wednesday, April 25th, 6:30-11pm

Barr Mansion (10463 Sprinkle Rd, Austin, TX 78754)

Tickets: $100-150

VIP tickets include: 250mg & 500mg jar of Canna Bees, Bee Delightful tee & bracelet.

Dinner guests will be surrounded by a symphony of scents, live music and delightfully social people, all excitedly awaiting the arrival of a live honey bee colony, rescued just moments before the event. Rescue operators will re-hive the rescued bees in front of a live viewing gallery at the event and beekeeping experts will share stories, compelling news and answer questions. Attendees will have access to complimentary masseuses, henna artists and other live entertainment. Beverages will be infused with hemp including New Belgium's new Hemperor HPA. Lastly, dinner guests will be able to win prizes, including a private CBD-infused dinner party for 10 of their friends.

"We invite Austin to join us for our 40th rescue and bee a part of this bee saving quest. Together with our dinner guests, we'll safely rescue and properly relocate the bees to a new hive at Barr Mansion, an organic certified sanctuary and perfectly protected venue for the event," said Skyler Johnstone and Seth Nyer, the founders of Bee Delightful. "We'll be celebrating with carefully curated dishes, ripe with storied ingredients, provided by our honey bee friends and the wondrously beneficial hemp plant."

According to the American Beekeeping Federation, approximately one third of all the food Americans eat is directly or indirectly derived from honey bee pollination. On April 1, 2018 Bee Delightful kicked off their Indiegogo campaign to rescue 25 colonies of endangered honey bees in 25 days. Here, supporters can purchase tickets to the dinner event on April 25th, donate to the campaign, or purchase the fruits of Bee Delightful's labor: jars of Canna Bees™. Each jar of Canna Bees "Rescue Blend" combines CBD with the finest formulation of RAW honey from treatment-free beekeepers.

"It's time to protect our honey bees," say Johnstone and Nyer of Bee Delightful.

About Bee Delightful

Bee Delightful™ is on a quest to rescue honey bees and bring universal attention to pesticide-free beekeeping practices. The Austin-based team blends together the finest formulation of RAW honey, from treatment-free beekeepers, with Texas Wildflower honey from the bees they helped rescue. Not only are they celebrating the highest standards in beekeeping, Bee Delightful infuses their storied honey with CBD, a naturally occurring Cannabinoid extracted from Hemp. The phytonutrient spectrum in RAW honey enhances the antioxidant and anti-inflammatory benefits in each jar of Canna Bees™, making it THE HEALTHIEST spoonful of honey. Support their Indiegogo campaign and mission to save 25 honey bee colonies in 25 days and join them at their event on April 25th to celebrate rescuing over 1,000,000 bees!

