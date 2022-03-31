BEE launches FREE plan of popular email and landing page design suite

Used by over 23,000 people in the last 30 days, BEE Pro is a widely adopted , no-code design tool that helps professionals at every skill level create beautiful, mobile-ready emails and landing pages. In a world where more and more people work remotely, BEE Pro helps teams create digital content quickly and collaborate effectively. Instead of having to wait for a designer to create digital assets, non-technical employees can get the job done on their own. Colleagues or clients can get involved when needed, providing feedback directly in the design tool and staying on brand thanks to predefined templates and styles (font, colors, reusable content blocks, etc.).

The need for this type of tool is high, as the success of applications like Canva has demonstrated. Riding on this large wave of design democratization, BEE Pro has consistently registered over 10,000 new free trials per month. The new, free plan was created to better serve this growing population, which includes many people that are often strapped for both time and cash. It will allow both designers and non-designers to accomplish their goals, bring new life into their emails and landing pages and communicate better with their team, stakeholders and customers. As a result of this new strategy, the company expects total BEE Pro users to grow to over 100,000 per month by the end of 2022.

"We are very excited about introducing the new BEE Pro Free plan," said Massimo Arrigoni, CEO. "We're doubling down on our product-led growth strategy: we want to give people the product they need, without any friction. Those that need it more frequently will be happy to pay, as they already do today. Everyone else will have a great, free experience with our product."

"The Free plan will also help us solve cross departmental communications and creative challenges within large organizations," stated Tyler Bennett, Head of Sales at BEE. "We've already seen increasing momentum of BEE Pro usage by some of the world's most respected companies. Marketing, finance, HR, operations, and many other teams adopted the tool to design emails and landing pages for all sorts of scenarios. At times the presence of the free trial created some friction, resulting in various people in the company signing up for new free trials. We've seen cases with 80+ free trials within the same organization. Now they will simply create a Free account, invite their colleagues, collaborate, and move to a paid plan when the value of the change makes sense. No more countless free trials. Just one free account that never expires and the work can get done when it fits their timeline."

Anyone can sign up for a BEE Pro account free of charge at https://beefree.io. Before signing up, they can browse a catalog of over 1,300 professionally designed emails and landing pages, and try BEE's visual builder to edit them, within two clicks. Over 10,000 emails and pages are designed and exported or published every day.

BEE Pro is also used by hundreds of nonprofit organizations: over 95% of nonprofits already enjoy a premium subscription free of charge.

About BEE

BEE (BEE Content Design, Inc.) provides no-code design tools that empower everyone to quickly create content that resonates. BEE's visual builders are used to design emails, landing pages, one-page sites, and more. They deliver fantastic design flexibility and a great user experience, combining granular control on design elements with handy features like editing content directly in mobile view. BEE's visual builders are available online at https://beefree.io and embedded in 1000+ SaaS applications. They were used over 56,000,000 times in 2021 ( https://beefree.io/2021/ ).

