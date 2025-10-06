Bee Maps, Powered by Hivemapper, Raises $32 Million to Scale the Next Generation of AI-Powered Mapping

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bee Maps , powered by Hivemapper, announced $32 million in funding from Pantera Capital, LDA Capital, Borderless Capital, and Ajna Capital, underscoring confidence in the company's mission to scale its network and build the first native AI map.

The funding comes amid extraordinary demand. Recent customer announcements with Volkswagen's robotaxi program, Lyft, Mapbox, and NBC—alongside major contracts—have established Bee Maps as one of the most validated projects in decentralized physical infrastructure (DePin). Unlike many DePin initiatives constrained by demand, Bee Maps faces the opposite challenge: scaling supply fast enough to keep pace.

"October marks a new era for Bee Maps," said Ariel Seidman, CEO of Bee Maps and Hivemapper. "This funding accelerates device deployments, expands coverage, and strengthens our AI pipeline. Demand isn't the issue—scaling supply is. As coverage grows, HONEY will return the value of a global decentralized map to the community."

Bee Maps transforms street-level imagery into dynamic map data through its edge-based AI pipeline, enabling applications across navigation, logistics, automotive, and city planning. The new funding will expand device distribution, scale contributor rewards, and further enhance AI models that detect and update map features worldwide.

"Investors see Bee Maps as the backbone of global mapping," said Cosmo Jiang, Pantera Capital. "The demand is already here. This investment ensures the company can scale supply to meet it."

"Bee Maps is redefining mapping by combining decentralized infrastructure with AI," said Anthony Romano, Co-Founder of LDA Capital. "With adoption across mobility, logistics, and AI, it's uniquely positioned to scale globally—and we're proud to back that vision."

To make fleet intelligence more accessible, Bee Maps launched the Bee Membership: now just $19/month (vs. $589 upfront). Each fleet gets a device with LTE, intelligence software, and contributor rewards connected to the HONEY token economy. Sign up today .

With $32 million secured and industry leaders already adopting its products, Bee Maps enters this next chapter positioned to accelerate global coverage and return value to the community through the HONEY token economy.

About Bee Maps

Bee Maps, powered by Hivemapper, is building the world's freshest map through a community of contributors and AI-driven technology. From fleets to autonomous vehicles to city planners, Bee Maps provides the real-time geospatial data needed to navigate and build the future.

For inquiries, contact [email protected]

SOURCE Bee Maps, Powered by Hivemapper