Bee Mortgage App Goes Live and Successfully Completes Pre-Seed Round

"Consumer feedback of the app has been very positive—especially how easy it is to use and the contactless mortgage experience," Co-founder and CEO Curtis Wood said. "The partnership with DomiDocs ensures we'll retain refinance customers other lenders are otherwise losing when the market cycles."

The company also announced the following milestones:

Successful completion of a Pre-Seed round.

Digital advertising kickoff.

Partnership with DomiDocs and Millennial Title.

October Seed round opening.

News of the achievements came as no surprise to current investors who believe this app will completely disrupt the $2.8 Trillion mortgage industry by using automation to replace the mortgage loan officer and processor with a virtual loan officer (not just a digital 1003) creating an end-to-end mobile mortgage experience easy enough for a first time buyer to use.

"Releasing Bee App on schedule and under budget all during a global pandemic confirms the reasons we invested in both a disruptive technology and the Bee team's ability to execute their strategy," Cutler Knupp, Director of Strategy & Technology Investments, for Dysruptek commented. "We believe changing consumer preferences will give Bee App a tailwind as it goes to market."

About Bee Mortgage App

Founded by licensed real estate agents and mortgage pros along with a team experienced in mobile app development and blockchain technology, Bee is disrupting the trillion dollar housing market with a new mobile mortgage app built on AI and blockchain technology. By automating key data driven processes, Bee Mortgage App aims to lower the cost of getting a mortgage, thus making homeownership affordable to those getting squeezed out of the housing market.

About Dysruptek

The venture fund of Haskell, a top-20 engineering firm, Dyruptek invests in architecture, engineering, and construction technologies reshaping the built world.

About DomiDocs

A digital enablement platform for homeowners to manage their property, DomiDocs provides organization, education, and technology to save homeowners time, money, and increase home value.

About Millennial Title

Licensed in 16 states, Millennial Title stays on the leading edge of real estate tech by leveraging new applications and partnerships to create better closing experiences for their customers.

