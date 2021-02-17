Bee Mortgage App Hit First Seed Raise Goal and Thousands of Organic App Downloads

"We're thrilled our strategy of capturing customers early in the user home buying journey has begun paying off with the production of high quality mortgage leads for our customers," Bee Lead Designer Angie Luu said. " We're pleased to get traction by serving a small part of the market that's being overlooked by major lenders and will roll out even more features this year based on the strong demand from first time home buyers using Bee to kick off their home buying journey ."

After a breakout year in 2020, Bee founders are continually approached to share their vision for how Bee app's user experience and automation technology will completely disrupt the mortgage industry as we know it. To address this request, the Bee Team will be holding an exclusive webinar February 24 at 6 pm est, an ask me anything, including a panel of industry experts who back Bee. Panelists include a top mortgage consultant, a SVP of one of the largest home lenders in America, and Cutler Knupp, Director of Dysruptek, a venture capital firm backing Bee.

To RSVP for the webinar, follow the instructions here: bee-ama.eventbrite.com

Investors and individuals are encouraged to join the webinar to hear how this unknown PropTech/MortgageTech start-up is changing the last industry yet to be disrupted by mobile: the $4 Trillion mortgage market.

About Bee Mortgage App

Woman and minority founded by licensed real estate agents and mortgage pros along with a team experienced in mobile app development, systems automation, AI/ML and blockchain technology, Bee is on a mission to make homeownership more accessible and affordable. By mobilizing the mortgage experience, Bee is disrupting the $4 Trillion dollar mortgage market for a generation of young, first time buyers in the market today.

About Startuphut

Startup Hut is a production company leading the charge on #payingitforward by empowering their community to create meaningful connections for entrepreneurs, and is leveling the playing field for founders, mentors, and investors dedicated to building successful companies.

Startup Hut produces unique live-streamed virtual pitch events that allow for startup founders to effectively fundraise regardless of where they live and how deep their connections are.

Media Contact:

Kristin M. Scheurer

Phone 904.860.2195

[email protected]

