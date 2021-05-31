Bee'ah and Chinook Sciences Announces Region's First Waste-to-Hydrogen Project

The Waste-to-Hydrogen project is an evolution of Bee'ah and Chinook Sciences' $180 million waste gasification to energy project and addresses the increased market demand in the region for new sources of renewable energy such as green hydrogen.

During a visit by Chinook Sciences Chairman and CEO, Dr. Rifat Chalabi, the evolution of the plans to a waste-to-hydrogen project was agreed during a signing ceremony in the presence of HE Salim Al Owais, Chairman of Bee'ah, and a delegation of senior officials from both entities. The project is envisioned to be the first of many such facilities, established through the long-standing collaboration between Bee'ah and Chinook Sciences.

With an innovative approach of having the waste-to-hydrogen plant adjacent to the fuelling station, this project will overcome the challenges of costly transportation of hydrogen. The fuelling station will use green hydrogen generated from the waste-to-hydrogen plant from non-recyclable plastic waste and waste wood. The green hydrogen will be fed into the fuelling station to power hydrogen vehicles.

HE Salim Bin Mohammed Al Owais, Chairman of Bee'ah, said: "Green hydrogen will be a vital pillar of our future energy landscape and Bee'ah has been looking into this market for some time now with Chinook in alignment with our long-term strategy to develop new, sustainable energy solutions. As a sustainability leader, Bee'ah is keen to further support the UAE in its hydrogen economy ambitions, energy diversification and decarbonisation efforts."

HE Khaled Al Huraimel, Group CEO of Bee'ah, which is operational in the UAE, KSA and Egypt, said: "As a waste management leader in the Middle East, we are proud to pursue the first waste-to-hydrogen solution in the region. This project will showcase the potential of waste-to-hydrogen. Bee'ah has always recognised the value of energy recovery from waste and through this new project, we aim to support a circular economy across multiple fronts throughout the region."

Dr. Rifat Chalabi, Chairman and CEO of Chinook Sciences, a leading industrial, renewable fuel and environmental technology company, said: "We are very excited to use Chinook Sciences' patented RODECS gasification and pyrolysis technology in the UAE, which breaks down hydrocarbons from waste through advanced thermal treatment to release and recover green hydrogen. When the green hydrogen is used in vehicles, it emits only water and no carbon emissions."

"Through the use of Chinook's RODECS technology, the cost of green hydrogen from the plant shall be very competitive and has the potential to be equal to or even less than the cost of diesel and gasoline. At maximum production capacity, the plant shall be capable of fuelling 1,000 hydrogen-powered large vehicles per day," added Dr. Chalabi.

The UAE has previously announced its aim to become a major hydrogen producer, and to reduce carbon emissions by 24 per cent by 2030. Plans include investment in green hydrogen, which is produced using renewable energy, like solar power as well as using carbon-capture technologies to create what is known as blue hydrogen.

About Bee'ah :

An innovation leader and a pioneering force for sustainable solutions in the Middle East, Bee'ah is a public-private partnership company that was founded in 2007. With ventures in industries ranging from Waste Management, to Environmental Consulting, Renewable Energy, Technology, Sustainable Transportation, and Training & Development, Bee'ah is creating a better quality of life for all cities and communities in the region. Bee'ah has executed a comprehensive strategy focused on sustainability and digitalisation, which has reaped rich benefits in the form of the region's highest waste diversion rates, and the GCC's first waste-to-energy plant. Bee'ah has supported the region's agenda for a circular economy and personifies the UAE's ambitions in leading the dialogue surrounding sustainability in the MENA region. For more information, please visit: http://www.beeah.ae and connect at facebook.com/beeahuae and twitter.com/BeeahUAE

About Chinook Sciences:

Chinook Sciences was founded in the 1990s and headquartered in Nottingham UK. Chinook is an industrial technology company focussed on supporting the environmental, renewable energy, industrial gas and metals recycling sectors. It has been developing and enhancing its RODECS gasification and pyrolysis technology for over 23 years and has deployed this technology widely across the world and in numerous industrial and process sectors. Currently, Chinook is focused on the manufacture of green hydrogen from a range of waste materials and also on the manufacturing of high-quality activated carbon, itself used in a wide range of air and water purification and cleaning applications. Chinook offers a range of services including the engineering, design, construction and operation of end-stage recycling energy-from-waste, fuel-from-waste and waste-to-value plants globally.

Contact:

Aza Wee Sile, [email protected]; Bee'ah, +971 56 985 0244; Monirah Al Helayel, [email protected]; Hill + Knowlton Strategies, M: +971 58 803 9556

SOURCE Bee’ah; Chinook Sciences