Beech-Nut® Launches Eight New Baby and Toddler Foods for Summer Adventures and Everyday Milestones

New purees, innovative variety packs, a hearty beef & veggies pouch and Puffies snacks support solids and flavor exploration, self-feeding and on-the-go nutrition

AMSTERDAM, N.Y., June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Beech-Nut® Nutrition Company, a trusted leader in baby and toddler nutrition for more than 90 years, today announced the launch of eight new baby and toddler food products crafted for growing appetites, emerging feeding skills and families on the go.

Puffies are delicious, puffed grain snacks, designed with an easy-to-hold shape for toddlers learning to self-feed. The Organic Stage 2 Jar Puree line is a smooth blend of organic fruits, delivering one full serving of fruit per jar.

Arriving just in time for baby's first summer, the new lineup includes three USDA Certified Organic Stage 2 fruit purees, two new 8-count jar puree variety packs, a hearty Beef & Veggies pouch and two Puffies snacks. Designed to support babies as they explore new flavors and begin their solids journey, the new variety packs offer a convenient way for parents to introduce multiple real fruit combinations in a smaller-format jar assortment. Whether families are heading out for road trips, park outings and picnics or introducing new foods at home, the products offer convenient ways to feed little ones through everyday moments and seasonal adventures.

"Summer often brings new experiences for babies, from trying new flavors to eating on the go during family outings," said Christina Saikus, Marketing Director for Beech-Nut. "Our newest products were developed to help parents navigate those moments with convenient options that support exploration and balanced nutrition, all with the quality parents expect from Beech-Nut."

The new products include:

Organic Stage 2 Jar Purees

Banana, Strawberry & Blueberry – A delicious blend of organic fruits that combines familiar banana with sweet berries, helping introduce babies to a variety of fruit flavors while providing one full serving of fruit per jar.

A delicious blend of organic fruits that combines familiar banana with sweet berries, helping introduce babies to a variety of fruit flavors while providing one full serving of fruit per jar. Apple & Blueberries – A smooth organic fruit blend featuring one full serving of fruit per jar for babies 6 months and older.

– A smooth organic fruit blend featuring one full serving of fruit per jar for babies 6 months and older. Mango, Apple & Banana – A tropical-inspired puree that introduces babies to bright fruit flavors while providing one full serving of fruit per jar.

8-Count Jar Variety Packs

Naturals Tropical Adventure Variety Pack – A new smaller-format jar puree variety pack featuring an assortment of tropical fruit blends featuring Banana, Orange & Pineapple; Guava, Pear & Strawberry; Banana, Mango, Apple & Avocado; and Banana designed to encourage flavor exploration and adventurous eating through convenient, portion-appropriate jars.

– A new smaller-format jar puree variety pack featuring an assortment of tropical fruit blends featuring Banana, Orange & Pineapple; Guava, Pear & Strawberry; Banana, Mango, Apple & Avocado; and Banana designed to encourage flavor exploration and adventurous eating through convenient, portion-appropriate jars. Organics Berry Lovers Variety Pack – A new smaller-format jar puree variety pack featuring a collection of berry-forward combinations including Banana, Strawberry & Blueberry; Apple, Raspberry & Avocado; Apple & Blueberries; and Pear, Mango & Strawberry.

Hearty Meal/Pouch

Beef & Veggies Pouch – A savory blend of beef, pumpkin, sweet potato and green bean that provides 4 grams of protein, 2 grams of fat, and a 1/4 cup of vegetables per pouch in a convenient, on-the-go format for babies 6 months and older.

Self-Feeding Snacks

Strawberry Banana Puffies – A non-GMO, gluten-free puffed grain snack seasoned with real strawberry and banana powder and designed with an easy-to-hold shape for toddlers learning to self-feed.

– A non-GMO, gluten-free puffed grain snack seasoned with real strawberry and banana powder and designed with an easy-to-hold shape for toddlers learning to self-feed. Veggie Cheddar Puffies – A non-GMO, gluten-free savory puffed grain snack made with carrot and cauliflower powder and seasoned with real cheese for toddlers building independence at snack time.

"Baby's first summer" can introduce new routines, new environments and new feeding opportunities for families. From mealtime at home to snacks on the go, Beech-Nut's latest products are designed to help parents support important developmental milestones while fitting into active summer schedules.

Across the new product lineup, parents can feel confident knowing the products are made with non-GMO ingredients (ingredients that are not genetically modified), no added sweeteners, and are all gluten free with some products available in organic.

For more than nine decades, Beech-Nut has remained committed to making real food for babies and toddlers. At Beech-Nut, we know feeding tiny bellies comes with big responsibility—that's why we're passionate about being Rooted in Quality™. From partner to plant, from purée to package, our goal is to provide families with access to delicious, quality-tested baby and toddler foods. That commitment comes to life through our Three-Branch Promise™, grounded in over 30 years of quality testing—reflected in how we rigorously source and test our ingredients, process them as little as possible, and ensure nothing leaves our facility without being thoroughly tested and trusted by our own team.

The new products are available at major retailers nationwide, including Walmart, Target, Kroger, Amazon, Instacart and select regional grocery stores, as well as WIC-authorized stores.

For more information, visit www.beechnut.com.

About Beech-Nut® Nutrition Company

Since 1931, Beech-Nut® Nutrition Company has been a leader in the baby food category and is the #1 jarred baby food in the market. Beech-Nut operates a state-of-the-art LEED-certified manufacturing facility in Amsterdam, New York, where it produces a variety of organic, conventional, and non-GMObaby and toddler foods. Beech-Nut is a subsidiary of Hero AG of Lenzburg, Switzerland, a global leader in consumer goods and infant feeding.

Media Contact:

Ciana Williams | [email protected]

SOURCE Beech-Nut