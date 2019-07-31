Beecher Reagan Announces Appointment of Jill Ratliff to Senior Advisor

HOUSTON, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Beecher Reagan, a global search and leadership firm specializing exclusively in senior professional services and the consulting talent market, announced the appointment of Jill M. Ratliff as senior advisor for the Leadership Results Practice earlier today.

Ratliff brings a wealth of expertise in leadership development, executive coaching and business and personal transformation to Beecher Reagan's Leadership Results Practice. She works with Fortune 100 and professional services firms to develop their C-Suite and high performing leaders to reach full potential.

Ratliff is an Amazon #1 bestseller in Business Leadership with her book, Leadership through Trust & Collaboration: Practical Tools for Today's Results-Driven Leader.

"I am proud to announce the launch of our Leadership Results Practice. We offer our clients Verity, our proprietary & occupational specific assessment and leadership tool. I am honored to welcome Jill as an integral part of our advisory team! Jill is a best-selling author, a renowned executive coach and a certified Hogan Assessments expert, as she has delivered thousands of debrief sessions throughout her career. We are excited to offer our clients adjacent services that protect and enhance the investments they make in top talent."

Currently, Ratliff is Managing Partner at JMR and a Senior Advisor in Beecher Reagan's Leadership and Advisory Practice.

Jill possesses more than 25 years of Fortune 100 Human Resources Management experience, serving in key senior positions such as EVP at Assurant Specialty Property, a $2B financial services organization and EVP leading HR for ING North America. Ratliff understands the intricacies of leading successful organizations and developing leaders. She has the innate ability to make the complex simple and straightforward, providing thought leadership and execution of "People & Culture" initiatives that align to and help drive exceptional business results.

"I am committed to developing 21st century leaders who want to make a difference. Leaders who are healthy, balanced, highly productive and always ready to take their game up a notch," says Ratliff.

