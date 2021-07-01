Beecher Reagan Announces Appointment of Rupert Jones to Principal

HOUSTON, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Beecher Reagan, a global search and leadership firm specializing exclusively in senior professional services and private equity leadership, announces the appointment of Rupert Jones as Principal of the Consulting and Technology Practice based out of their EMEA headquarters in London.

"Beecher Reagan continues to invest in our Consulting and Technology Services Practice areas. Rupert's appointment reinforces our continued commitment to our EMEA business within Consulting and Tech Services. Like much of our team, he brings both senior executive search and mainstream consulting experience from EY. This appointment strengthens our capabilities and further deepens our expertise!" Says Global Managing Partner, Clark Beecher.

John Wittorf, Managing Partner, EMEA states "Please join me in welcoming Rupert Jones to the Beecher Reagan UK team. Rupert joins the team from EY where he led the firms resourcing capabilities, designed diversity programs and implemented an analytically rigorous approach to hiring in their Financial Services practice for UKI. Rupert brings a tremendous amount of professional services experience to the Beecher Reagan EMEA practice."

Rupert has 8 years' experience in Professional Services and Consulting working across a variety of areas during that time. He has joined from EY where his primary focus was in the financial services sector, working with senior leadership to mobilize client projects with resources from across the Financial Services space. Prior to this, Rupert worked in the executive search space placing senior level candidates across professional services firms globally.

Rupert shares, "I am delighted to be joining the EMEA practice at Beecher Reagan at an exciting time for the firm. I look forward to applying my expertise to provide great value to our clients."

About Beecher Reagan

Founded in 2009 by Clark Beecher and Tim Reagan, Beecher Reagan, LLC is a global retained executive search and leadership advisory firm focused exclusively on senior professional services and the consulting talent market. The firm brings more than 100 years of combined experience to help professional services, Fortune 500, and alternative investment companies align search strategies to organizational goals. The Beecher Reagan team consists of strategic search professionals, global talent acquisition leaders and former consultants with first-hand experience and knowledge of the talent and industries we serve. www.beecherreagan.com

