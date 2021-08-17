Beeco Lab to Debut New Kitchen Composter Created for Every Home

With presales opening on August 31, 2021, the Beeco composter is arguably the company's most advanced and innovative product to-date. Incredibly convenient and unlike almost all normal kitchen composters, the Beeco utilizes an exclusive compound microbe to accelerate the decomposition of kitchen waste, turning it into organic fertilizer more efficiently. This exceeds the performance of most other products on the market. In addition, when food waste is technically processed with Beeco, the released gases and wastewater all meet treatment standards, and even the dry residue is converted into organic fertilizer after biological fermentation, making the compost more environmentally friendly. For example, 100 tons of kitchen waste can produce about 5 tons of organic fertilizer, and the waste reduction rate for the whole process is as high as 95%.

Disposing of kitchen waste is one of the biggest headaches of daily life. Beeco not only prevents lingering nasty odors from food garbage, it's also odorless during operation. Eric Zhang, CEO of Beeco Lab commented, "This is a great way to recycle kitchen waste that otherwise releases greenhouse gases, while at the same time, you can give your garden a nutrient-filled boost. We are on a mission to make sure each of our customers feels the composting process is convenient and practical. That's why we've created the Beeco to go above and beyond traditional composters, instead acting as a high-level kitchen appliance for your home."

Another key feature of the Beeco, which is consistent with the concept of IoT, is that users can access the facility from anywhere in the world through the company's App. Available to download on iOS and Android devices, the app can manage the Beeco's operation while establishing a big food waste database, which can be used to promote environmental protection. Food is a gift from nature, and the kindness shall be returned the through composting.

For more information or to learn more about the upcoming launch of the Beeco composter, visit https://www.beecolab.com/crowdfunding . Be sure to follow @Beeco Lab on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to stay updated on the latest product announcements.

About Beeco

Beeco Lab, founded in 2019, is an IoT company focusing on the ecological chain of environmental protection and is dedicated to making home appliances more efficient, controllable, and eco-friendly.

