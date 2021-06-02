Beef + Lamb New Zealand Sees Growing U.S. Appetite for Grass-fed and Sustainably Raised Meat

Beef + Lamb New Zealand saw double-digit percentage increases in quantity (15%) and value (34%) of grass-fed beef exported to the U.S. in 2020, signifying high demand and growing preference for New Zealand grass-fed beef.

"The global meat sector faced unprecedented challenges last year, but the tremendous growth we achieved is a testament to the agility of our farmers and processors, and growing demand," said Nick Beeby, General Manager Market Development, Beef + Lamb New Zealand. "Throughout the pandemic, consumers sought safe, nutritious and sustainable food choices, and many selected New Zealand grass-fed beef and lamb from our trusted brand partners."

In addition to growing consumer awareness and preference for grass-fed beef and lamb from New Zealand, several market trends also contributed to strong performance in 2020, including a surge in at-home meal consumption due to COVID-19 and a focus on healthy eating and immunity-boosting foods. According to IRI data, "100% Grass-fed" was one of the top 10 product claims consumers looked for in 20201. The overall fresh meat category also saw growth in 2020. Fresh meat sales were up 35%, and fresh meat led to fresh aisle growth at 18%2.

Meanwhile, distribution and availability for New Zealand grass-fed beef and lamb continues to grow at retail and online. Silver Fern Farms, New Zealand's largest red meat producer and exporter, has seen a 36% increase in retail presence on the West Coast compared to the year prior. In November 2020, the company launched a direct-to-consumer e-commerce site to provide their premium quality grass-fed red meat products direct to customers across the U.S.

Matt Luxton, USA Director of Sales, comments, "We are pleased with our retail and e-commerce expansion and will continue to focus on channel growth to bring conscious Americans our sustainable red meat. We care a lot about protecting the environment and sustainability at Silver Fern Farms. In fact, our Sustainable Chain of Care program includes a range of initiatives and targets to reduce our environmental impact, such as reducing water and energy use. Watch out for an exciting announcement in the sustainable beef space coming to a store near you soon."

Appetite for grass-fed meat continues to show significant gains in 2021 as Americans prioritize sustainably raised food products. A 2020 survey3 found that nearly 7 in 10 Americans said buying sustainably raised or produced food products is a priority. As consumer behaviors and preferences shift toward conscious consumption and more sustainable choices, Beef + Lamb New Zealand continues to educate Americans about the benefits of grass-fed beef and lamb and the New Zealand grass-fed difference.

"With grass-fed beef and lamb from New Zealand, people can feel better about their meat choices without compromising on taste or quality," said Samantha Cassetty, MS, RD, "Not only is grass-fed red meat more sustainably and humanely raised than conventional meat, it's also nutritionally superior and contains important vitamins and nutrients for overall immunity, energy levels, focus and performance. Plus, it's leaner, more finely textured and tastes better!"

New Zealand has a holistic approach to farming, which focuses on soil health, animal welfare and thriving farm communities, and a commitment to maintaining the country's biodiverse environment, protecting water and air, and reducing carbon emissions. The country is comprised of multigenerational family farms that believe in a connected ecosystem central to regenerative agriculture, and beef and lamb farmers use methods that have evolved over generations and are well-adapted to local environmental conditions.

New Zealand is one of the few places in the world where pasture farming can reach its true potential. The ideal conditions, grass-fed diets and open pastures significantly contribute to improved animal welfare – the cattle and sheep are happier and healthier. As a result, New Zealand grass-fed beef and lamb is not only high quality but also has significantly better nutritional value.

Visit the Beef + Lamb New Zealand U.S. website for more information on partner brands and where to buy New Zealand grass-fed beef and lamb at retail and online.

About Beef + Lamb New Zealand

Beef + Lamb New Zealand is an industry organization representing and supporting New Zealand's beef and sheep farmers. The organization aims to raise awareness for grass-fed and pasture-raised meat from New Zealand, with a focus on delivering information and education on its benefits under the Taste Pure Nature® origin brand. When consumers see the Taste Pure Nature® logo, they can expect the best of New Zealand grass-fed beef and lamb. For more information, visit www.beefandlambnz.com and follow us on social media, including Facebook , Instagram , Pinterest, and Twitter at @beefandlambnz.



1 Source: IRI POS data 52W ending 12/1/20, MULO+C. Label Insights attributes / Minimum Size threshold >$250M in sales

2 IRI POS fresh perimeter 2020 to-date ending 12/27/20. Among categories min $250M sales total US MULO+C

3 Survey conducted by OnePoll for Beef + Lamb New Zealand with a sample of 2,000 adults in May 2020

SOURCE Beef + Lamb New Zealand

