Beef & Wine Pairings You'll Love This Valentine's Day

What better way to say "be mine" than by cooking a delicious dinner for two featuring beef.

DENVER, Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Whether it's a night out on the town or a romantic dinner at home, a Valentine's Day staple that's on most menus is beef. So if you're planning the latter and opting to celebrate the occasion at home, the Beef. It's What's For Dinner. brand, funded by the Beef Checkoff, has you covered with recipes featuring wine pairing suggestions from Sommelier Erica Roby.

Two Steppin' Tenderloin courtesy of the Beef. It's What's For Dinner. brand.

For a romantic night in this Ribeye Steak and Sauteed Brussels Sprout Skillet Dinner for Two is a great way to set the ambiance at home. According to Roby, Old World Cabernet Sauvignon and Syrah/Shiraz pair well with the rich flavors of tender Ribeye Steak. "The tannins in Cabernet Sauvignon help cut through the richness of the steak balancing the flavors beautifully, while the bold flavors of Syrah/Shiraz stand up well to the hearty taste of the meat and earthiness of the Brussels sprouts," said Roby.

Looking for something easy and elegant? This Two Steppin' Tenderloin is one to love. These juicy Tenderloin steaks pair well with cherry, almond, and spinach brown rice – in addition to a good Pinot Noir and Merlot. "Pinot Noir's lighter body and subtle earthy notes complement the tenderness and flavors of the dish without overpowering it, whereas Merlot's softer tannins and fruit-forward profile is a great match for the delicate flavor of beef tenderloin," said Roby.

If you're wanting to take your tastebuds on a tour of France this Steak Au Poivre, Beef Strip Steaks served with a Cognac and cream sauce, will take you there. "Carmenere's peppery, yet velvet notes align nicely with the pepper-crusted steak, creating a harmonious blend of flavors," said Roby. "While Pinotage is known for its unique flavor profile of both earthy and fruity notes with a hint of smokiness – also a great option."

For more steak and dinner recipes for a Valentine's Day dinner in, visit BeefItsWhatsForDinner.com where you can check out the Sizzlin' Steaks tab.

