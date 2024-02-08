Beef 'agtech' company Cattler launches interface with Elanco for its Benchmark program Post this

EKS Executive Director Michael Genho said, "we're excited to begin this data collaboration partnership with Cattler to better serve our joint customers. Their innovative cattle management platform will give more global cattle producers access to Elanco's various data services and products. Through this partnership we can better serve our customers and enhance the producer's experience with the Cattler platform".

Elanco's Benchmark converts data into information to help cattle feeders identify strengths and opportunities to pursue and measure performance over time.

Cattler is an Agtech company providing a management platform to cattle farmers across the Americas, from USA & Canada, all the way to Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay.

Co Founder and CEO of Cattler Ignacio Albornoz shared his view on this partnership. "We are looking forward to this agreement with such an important partner in Elanco as a global leader in the industry", he said. "We are convinced that there is an opportunity to really place value on all the available data around what other farms are doing. This is very powerful because it allows every farmer participating in this program to obtain actionable insights at the right moment he needs it, not just a random set of compiled statistics. The partnership will also allow our members to have access to Elanco´s data services and products, and in this regard, test themselves with the pool of users in the space."

Cattler Corporation is an 'agtech' startup company providing digital technology to the beef cattle industry. Its track record includes having been selected in the 2022 SVG Thrive Agrifood VIII global startups cohort as well as selection in 2023 by Plug and Play in the seventh batch of Agtech Programs. Investors like Hustle VC and Startupist Ventures have been recently added to the pool of companies backing Cattler. Innovation is at the core of this company, having also developed an AI-based prototype of an animal weight prediction system using imagery and machine learning.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE: ELAN) is a global leader in animal health dedicated to innovating and delivering products and services to prevent and treat disease in farm animals and pets, creating value for farmers, pet owners, veterinarians, stakeholders, and society as a whole. Elanco's 'Benchmark' is a renowned Program that provides critical benchmark information to farmers, coming from hundreds of other beef cattle farms across North America that voluntarily participate sharing its own data to an anonymized database.

SOURCE Cattler