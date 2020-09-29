Beef Club by Certified Piedmontese: Convenient Beef Subscription Box

LINCOLN, Neb., Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Certified Piedmontese—a Lincoln, Nebraska – based beef company – has a subscription box that is conveniently shipped to the customers door each quarter or month.

"Beef Club is an unbeatable value of Certified Piedmontese with the convenience of getting it right to your door each month or quarter after you sign up," says Joe Finegan, Online Sales Coordinator.

In each Beef Club box is a unique combination of Certified Piedmontese beef, specifically picked for that month or quarter's enjoyment.

This allows you to try new cuts, while still getting your favorites, all at a better deal than buying individually. Certified Piedmontese's experienced team will handcraft your beef subscription based on your chosen subscription level and frequency.

The subscription levels are The Fancy Rancher and The Gourmet Butcher. After choosing a subscription level a customer can choose the frequency in which they will receive their box, monthly or quarterly.

Collections include a variety of the best Certified Piedmontese cuts—selected to reward your membership and loyalty!

Being a part of the of the Certified Piedmontese Beef Club comes with its perks-including discounted prices, free shipping, extremely convenient, and getting to try a variety of Certified Piedmontese products.

A Beef Club subscription also makes a great gift, especially for those beef lovers on your list. Provide the recipient's shipping information and your payment information, and we will take care of the rest!

About Certified Piedmontese

Certified Piedmontese is a healthier beef option that does not sacrifice flavor or tenderness. With fewer calories, less fat, and higher protein per ounce than beef from other breeds, it is an ideal source of lean protein for a healthy diet.

Our Piedmontese cattle are raised responsibly on family ranches across the Midwest through a ranch-to-fork process that ensures traceability, environmental sustainability, humane animal handling. All Certified Piedmontese beef is verified all-natural and raised without hormones, antibiotics, or steroids. This ensures healthier cattle and higher-quality beef for consumers. Learn more at Piedmontese.com .

